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Iran has no ability to enrich uranium, produce ballistic missiles: Amid death rumours, Netanyahu makes BIG claim, says war could end faster than people think

‘Iran has no ability to enrich uranium, produce ballistic missiles’: Amid death rumours, Netanyahu makes BIG claim, says war could end faster than people think

According to Netanyahu, during the first stage of their military operation, both America and Israel destroyed stockpiles of missiles, had a large effect on their drone and missile supply chains.

'Iran has no ability to enrich uranium, produce ballistic missiles': Amid death rumours, Netanyahu makes BIG claim, says war could end faster than people think

The Iran–Israel war continues to escalate, with both sides intensifying attacks and pushing the region toward a wider conflict, raising global security and economic concerns. More than 1300 Iranian people lost their lives in the war. In fact, Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the US on February 28. While the rumours also spread claiming the death of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What did Netanyahu claim about Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities?

Debunking the rumours, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released several videos on his personal social media account. Now, the Israeli Prime Minister has made a big statement related to Iran’s ability to produce ballistic missiles.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran no longer has the capability to enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles. While speaking at a press conference on Thursday evening, Netanyahu stated, “(Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei ordered the renewal of missile and nuclear programmes and to bury them deep underground. We are acting not only to destroy the remaining missiles, a few remain, but to destroy the industries that enable the production of these programmes. Netanyahu denied allegations that Israel has involved the United States in the war and suggested that the conflict could soon come to an end.

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What did Netanyahu say about Donald Trump’s role in the war?

During his opening remarks, Netanyahu said,” Now, after 20 days, I can announce to you that Iran has no ability to enrich uranium and has no ability to produce ballistic missiles.” He spoke in Hebrew. For the unversed, the United States and Israel launched military action against Iran on February 28. In response, Tehran also retaliated, thus targeting Israel and US military assets across the Gulf.

According to Netanyahu, during the first stage of their military operation, both America and Israel destroyed stockpiles of missiles, had a large effect on their drone and missile supply chains, including nuclear capabilities and are now working to destroy the industrial capability of building back those missiles in the first place.

“We are winning and Iran is being decimated. Iran’s missile and drone arsenal is being massively degraded and will be destroyed. Hundreds of their launchers have been destroyed, their stockpiles of missiles are being hit hard and so are the industries that produce then. That’s important. In Rising Lion, we destroyed the missiles, and we destroyed a lot of the infrastructure. What we are destroying now are the factories that produce the components that make these missiles. We are wiping out their entire industrial base that we didn’t before,” PM Netanyahu told reporters.

Describing Iran as “weaker than ever”, Netanyahu said Israel is a regional power, “and some would say a world power”.

Without setting a timeline for the ongoing joint military campaign with the US, now in its 20th day, the Israeli prime minister said the operations would continue “for as long as necessary”.

Addressing the foreign press in English, Netanyahu dismissed rumours of his death, saying, “I want to say I am alive and you are witnesses to that”.

“Now that I have debunked this fake news, I want to give you an update: The operation is designed to remove the existential threats from the Iranian regime that has declared war against the US, Israel, and the people in Iran and shouts death to America, death to Israel, and brings death to its people,” he said.

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