Tehran: Iran Police has arrested a woman eating food in a restaurant without wearing a hijab. The arrested woman, identified as Danya Rad, had gone to a restaurant in Tehran to have dinner with her female friend. During this, someone clicked her photo and made it viral on social media. A few hours later, the police arrested the woman and put her in jail.

The police called her on the pretext of talking about her work

The family members of the arrested woman said that after the photo went viral, the police called Danya to know about her profession after which she was arrested. Danya's sister told that a few hours after the arrest, Danya called her family and them that she has been put in Ward 209 of Evin Prison.

Evin Prison is one of the world’s most dangerous prisons

According to media reports, writer and poet Mona Borjoui, who supported the ongoing protests in Iran, football player Hossein Mahini and Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani, daughter of former Iranian President Ali Akbar Hashmi Rafsanjani, have also been kept in this jail.

According to Human Rights, an Iranian NGO, Iranian singer Sherwin Hajipur has also been taken to Evin this week. Sherwin sang a song to express the emotions of the protesting people, which became very viral in Iran.

Evin Prison is known for its brutality. Where the Iranian government keeps prisoners who are a threat to national security.