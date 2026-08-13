Iran hits back at Trump’s ‘total US control’ claim, says Strait of Hormuz remains blocked; will not reopen until conditions are accepted

Iran denounced remarks made by President Donald Trump, who said that the US has "total control" of the Strait of Hormuz, saying the waterway is still blocked and will remain so until Iran’s demands are accepted.

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Iran hits back at Trump’s 'total US control' claim, says Strait of Hormuz remains blocked; will not reopen until conditions are accepted(Photo Credit : Representational/IANS)

Tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate, with US President Donald Trump claiming that the United States has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz and indicating that Washington intends to retain its hold over the strategic waterway. However, Iran’s response has completely reversed Trump’s statement. Iran denounced remarks made by President Donald Trump. In a post on social media platform X, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority noted that Trump’s statements and repeated claims by U.S. officials that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer blocked do not change anything. PGSA stated, “Claims and repeated posts by U.S. officials that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer blocked do not change the reality: the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran’s conditions are accepted.”

Is the Strait of Hormuz still blocked?

PGSA stated, “The successive claims and tweets by American officials about lifting the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz do not change reality; the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran’s conditions are accepted.”

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Claims and repeated posts by U.S. officials that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer blocked do not change the reality: the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran’s conditions are accepted. — PGSA | نهاد مدیریت آبراه خلیج فارس (@PGSA_IRAN) August 12, 2026

The Iranian response was issued a few hours after President Trump stated, “the US exercised “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz and “will keep it.” He added that the US presence in the area should be described as “a wall of steel,” adding that “there is nothing Iran could do about it.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, ‘A WALL OF STEEL,’ and there is nothing Iran can do about it.”

What did Donald Trump say about US control over the Strait of Hormuz?

Trump additionally asserted that the military structure of Tehran had suffered considerable damage, concluding his point with “Allahu Akbar! “All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added in the social media post. The US President’s remarks follow an extended confrontation over the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime passage through which nearly 20 per cent of global petroleum trade passes.

What is the latest status of US-Iran tensions?

The current escalation happened after several weeks of confrontation involving Iranian, Israeli, and US military forces in the region. The hostilities have increased fears of a full-scale confrontation in the region, as Tehran continues to warn that it would implement restrictions on maritime transportation if external pressure on Iran persists. In response, Washington has deployed a significant naval presence across the Gulf, reaffirming that guaranteeing freedom of navigation remains a primary security goal. Trump’s statements coincided with ongoing behind-the-scenes diplomatic engagement.

Trump wrote, “The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, “A WALL OF STEEL,” and there is nothing Iran can do about it. They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, their remaining soldiers are unpaid, the IRGC is decimated and fleeing, and their “Leadership” is uncertain, at best! They have No Money – Their country is “shot.” All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Also Read: Trump says Iran war could end ‘pretty soon’; voices confidence over Strait of Hormuz negotiations

Further, Iran’s newly appointed head of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Mohsen Rezaei warned that Tehran will not fully reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz until the United States meets “all the conditions.”In a message posted on X, Rezaei outlined Iran’s position on the Persian Gulf shipping route and clarified the required conditions for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. “IRAN’s message is clear: the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until the U.S. ends the war and blockade, releases Iran’s frozen assets, and agrees to a region-wide ceasefire, including in Lebanon and Gaza,” he wrote in the post.