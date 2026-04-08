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Iran hits Saudi Arabia’s oil pipeline hours after ceasefire with US

Iran hits Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline hours after ceasefire with US

Published date india.com Updated: April 8, 2026 7:17 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Iran hits Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline hours after ceasefire with US
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US-Iran Ceasefire: As tensions in West Asia were rising rapidly, the two countries agreed to a two-week ceasefire. However, the latest reports suggest that Iran has hit the East-West oil pipeline in the latest attack. According to Reuters, the damage was being assessed, and the attack was targeted at other facilities too.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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