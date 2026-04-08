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Iran hits Saudi Arabias oil pipeline hours after ceasefire with US

Iran hits Saudi Arabia’s oil pipeline hours after ceasefire with US

Iran hits Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline hours after ceasefire with US

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US-Iran Ceasefire: As tensions in West Asia were rising rapidly, the two countries agreed to a two-week ceasefire. However, the latest reports suggest that Iran has hit the East-West oil pipeline in the latest attack. According to Reuters, the damage was being assessed, and the attack was targeted at other facilities too.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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