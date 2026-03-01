Home

US President Donald Trump on Sunday, 01 March 2026, warned Iran against any military action, saying he would attack the country with a force never seen before.

The US justified its action against Iran at the United Nations.

New Delhi: Following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US and Israeli attack, Iran has vowed revenge. Meanwhile, Iran’s Jamkaran Mosque, considered a significant site both religiously and politically, is once again in the news. Iran has hoisted a red flag on the mosque’s dome. This flag was hoisted as a symbol of justice and retribution after Khamenei’s death. In Shia tradition, it is seen as a symbol of martyrdom and the struggle against injustice.

The meaning of Jamkaran Mosque red flag

The red flag atop the Jamkaran Mosque reflects the growing anger and sense of revenge among Khamenei’s supporters amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran. The joint US and Israeli attacks have raised questions about whether this action is merely military pressure or the beginning of regime change in Iran.

US justifies its action at UN

The US justified its action against Iran at the United Nations, stating that the security of US allies is not dependent on conditions. The US defended military strikes against Iran during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC). The US ambassador stated, “Iran’s continued pursuit of advanced missile capabilities and its refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions despite diplomatic opportunities pose a serious and growing threat.”

Trump warns Iran

US President Donald Trump on Sunday, 01 March 2026, warned Iran against any military action, saying he would attack the country with a force never seen before. Trump said, “Iran just said they will attack today with a very strong force, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before, but they better not do that, because if they do, we will attack them with a force never seen before.”

Iran’s Islamic Republic Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to punish Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killers after confirming his death on state television, promising that the response would be the worst attack in history against the US and Israel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.