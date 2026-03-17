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Iran, if it gets NUCLEAR BOMB, could blow up entire Middle East: Donald Trump

Iran, if it gets NUCLEAR BOMB, could ‘blow up entire Middle East’: Donald Trump

Donald Trump defended recent US military strikes against Iran, warning that Tehran must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, asserting that US forces have significantly weakened the Middle Eastern country’s military capabilities.

Iran, if it gets NUCLEAR BOMB, could ‘blow up entire Middle East’: Donald Trump

Washington, DC: United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) hailed and defended US and Israeli military actions against Iran, stating that Tehran should never be allowed to make or acquire nuclear weapons. He said that Tehran would use nuclear weapons immediately if it possessed them, emphasising that preventing the Middle Eastern country from making nuclear weapons is a crucial step for global security. He reiterated that US forces have significantly weakened Iran’s military and defence capabilities.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

The US President said he “wants wars less than almost anybody… The leaders of Iran are violent and vicious people who killed 32,000 protesters over the last three weeks.”

“If you believe that Iran should have a nuclear weapon, there’s something wrong with you because they would use it within one hour or one day. They will use it and they will blow up the entire Middle East, not just Israel,” he said.

Trump Claimed US Operations Severely Degraded Iran’s Military Power

Trump further claimed that American military actions against Tehran had severely degraded its military strength over the past two weeks.

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“We have decimated them in two weeks. They have no navy, no air force, no anti-aircraft weapons, and no leadership. Their leadership is gone. Then they set up a new leadership and that too is gone,” Trump said.

According to Trump, the US actions were carried out not only for American interests but also for global security.

“We did a job for the whole world… We took the worst country in 50 years and maybe longer from the ideological standpoint, a country that wanted to blow up the world, a country that is sick,” he said.

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Trump Warned Allowing Iran To Get Nuclear Weapons Would Have Catastrophic Consequences

The US President reiterated that allowing the Middle Easten country to obtain nuclear warheads would have catastrophic consequences.

“If you give Iran a nuclear weapon, at least a very substantial part of the world would be blown up, and it’ll be used almost immediately,” he said.

He added that US troops had destroyed Tehran’s missile and drone capabilities, weakening its defence capabilities and leadership structure.

Talking about the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump stated that some countries remain heavily dependent on the waterway for their energy supplies. The US President’s remark came amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict between US, Israel, and Iran. The conflict has affected the energy supply routes, due to which several countries, including India, are not getting their fuel and natural gas supply.

(with ANI inputs)

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