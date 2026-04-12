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Iran ignores Trumps threats, to charge $2 million per vessel as fees to use Strait of Hormuz

Iran ignores Trump’s threats, to charge $2 million per vessel as fees to use Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is considered a key factor behind the failure of the talks between Iran and the United States.

Iran plans to set the transit fee for every supertanker.

New Delhi: Iran has reportedly decided to grant permission for 10 vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz each day. To this end, Iran has set a fee of $2 million per vessel. Iran has also determined that exactly 10 vessels will be allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz daily. This decision regarding the Strait of Hormuz comes at a time when ceasefire negotiations between Iran and the United States have ended inconclusively. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical flashpoint of tension between Iran and the U.S. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly issued threats demanding that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz; however, Tehran has shown no signs of yielding to this pressure.

Iran To Set Transit Fee

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Iran plans to set the transit fee for every supertanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz at $2 million. Currently, vessels from several nations have reportedly contacted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to seek permission to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Vessels to Cross Strait of Hormuz After Obtaining Permits

The Wall Street Journal claims that Iran intends to establish a special protocol for vessels traversing this strait. Under this arrangement, ships will be required to obtain a permit from Iran. Once the permit is secured, vessels will be authorized to navigate along specific routes designated by the Iranian military. Last week—following the ceasefire—Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, had spoken about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Intense Discussions Over Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz—a vital maritime route of global significance—has been a subject of intense discussion over the past six weeks. In retaliation for attacks carried out by the United States and Israel on February 28, Iran has asserted control over this maritime corridor. Consequently, Iran is currently permitting only select vessels to transit through this route. Now, having consolidated its control over the region, Iran has announced its intention to levy tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.

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US-Iran Tensions Over Hormuz

A ceasefire was declared on April 8, following a six-week conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran. Subsequently, delegations from the United States and Iran held talks in Islamabad, Pakistan. These negotiations, which commenced on Saturday evening, lasted for 21 hours but ultimately ended without a resolution.

The Strait of Hormuz is considered a key factor behind the failure of the talks between Iran and the United States. During the negotiations—mediated by Pakistan—both Iran and the US remained adamant in their respective positions. The United States demanded that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened, but Iran refused to comply.

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