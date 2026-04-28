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Iran in state of collapse: Trump claims Tehran wants Hormuz open as soon as possible; heres what we know

‘Iran in state of collapse’: Trump claims Tehran wants Hormuz open as soon as possible; here’s what we know

Donald Trump claims Iran is in a “state of collapse” and wants the Strait of Hormuz reopened. Scroll down for details.

US President Donald Trump (Photo from Al Jazeera)

Iran-US Conflict: In the latest development surrounding the tensions in West Asia, US President Donald Trump has stated that Iran is in a “state of collapse”. In addition, he mentioned that Tehran has urged the US to reopen the Strait of Hormuz region immediately. This comes during a crucial time when the reports suggested that Iran showed its unreadiness to meet the US delegation in Islamabad for the second round of peace talks.

Trump’s statement

According to Donald Trump, Iran is currently facing some serious internal problems and is making efforts to stabilise the leadership.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.” They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). Thank you for your attention to this matter!” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also emphasised that he believes Tehran will be able to stabilise the leadership situation.

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Also Read: Donald Trump issues stern message to Iran, says US holds all the cards; if Tehran wants to talk, it should call

Has Iran urged the US to reopen Hormuz?

President Donald Trump has highlighted that Iran is requesting the US to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, there’s been no official confirmation from Tehran’s side until now, emphasising the blurred claim of the president.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz important?

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow water passage between the Omani Musandam Peninsula and Iran, which makes it an integral global shipping route. Almost 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply passes through this route, making it one of the busiest oil transit points. Any disruption here may impact global fuel supply and trade.

Also Read: Bad news for Donald Trump as Vladimir Putin assures all possible help to Iran after meeting Iranian Foreign Minister, praises Tehran for fighting with…

Tensions in West Asia

The statement of Donald Trump comes at a time when the tensions have still not ceased completely in West Asia. According to the reports, Iran had earlier expressed its unreadiness to meet the US delegation in Islamabad, hinting at the faded nature of the alleged peace talks.

Alongside this, there’s no confirmation from Iran’s side on the claim that has been made by the US President Donald Trump.

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