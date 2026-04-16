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India-Iran relationship to grow stronger after the war? Mojtaba Khameneis representative issues major statement, says our relationship...

India-Iran relationship to grow stronger after the war? Mojtaba Khamenei’s representative issues major statement, says ‘our relationship…’

Before 2000–3000 BCE, it is believed that the inhabitants of modern Iraq and southern Iran, along with people from western and northwestern India, originated from the same region.

India-Iran relationship to grow stronger after the war?

New Delhi: The representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, Dr. Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, has called the ongoing tensions in West Asia a ‘personal war’ and also alleged that Israel has been seeking this war for the past 40 years. Dr. Elahi also spoke about strengthening ties between India and Iran. It is important to note that Elahi’s statement comes at a time when tensions in West Asia have escalated further, and diplomatic efforts are underway to de-escalate the situation.

Israel convinced Trump to go to war: Elahi

While speaking to the media, Elahi said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had wanted a war against Iran for the past 40 years. He further added that the Israeli prime minister had not been able to convince any previous US president, but this time he succeeded in persuading former US President Donald Trump to support him.

Our ties with India go back 5,000 years and will grow stronger

During his address, he also referred to the long-standing civilizational links between India and Iran. Elahi highlighted that the relationship spans over 5,000 years. He noted that the ties have been cultural, educational, and philosophical in nature. “Our relationship with India is rooted in shared civilization. India and Iran share very strong ties, and after the war, these ties will become even stronger and deeper,” he added.

Iran should step back after Israel’s first mistake

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on the other hand, said that the success of a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon would be the result of Hezbollah’s determination, its struggle, acts of bravery, and the unity of the “axis of resistance.”

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He stated that the United States must honor the agreement. “The resistance and Iran are one soul, whether in war or in ceasefire,” he said, adding that the U.S. should compel Israel to step back after its first mistake.

Here are some of the key details:

Before 2000–3000 BCE, it is believed that the inhabitants of modern Iraq and southern Iran, along with people from western and northwestern India, originated from the same region.

Later, around 1500 BCE, Aryan tribes invaded from the north, defeated these populations, and moved toward South Asia.

During the prehistoric period (around 3000 BCE), the Kulli culture (in the northwestern Indian border region) was skilled in making small boxes from soft stone, intricately engraved with linear patterns.

In Susa (western Iran), fragments of painted pottery have been found that resemble those of the Kulli people.

In the hills of Balochistan, people of the Nal and Zhob cultures had established small settlements. The Brahui people, ethnically now largely Iranian, speak a Dravidian language (spoken in southern India).

India imported silver, gold, and turquoise from Persia

The Indus Valley Civilization undoubtedly had contact with contemporary civilizations in Iran and Mesopotamia. similarities can also be seen in certain designs and seals. Trade between southern Iran and India took place via the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea. Some Indus Valley seals have been discovered in Kish, Susa, and Ur in Iran.

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