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Iran Inflation: How much does 1 kg of Rice cost in Iran? The answer will shock you

Iran Inflation: How much does 1 kg of Rice cost in Iran? The answer will shock you

New Delhi: Owning to the ongoing war with Israel and the US and collapsing currency, Iran's annual inflation rate has surged to 50.6 percent as of March 2026. According to the reports, this crisis, ma

How much does 1 kg of Rice cost in Iran?

New Delhi: Owning to the ongoing war with Israel and the US and collapsing currency, Iran’s annual inflation rate has surged to 50.6 percent as of March 2026. According to the reports, this crisis, marked by massive, sustained price hikes, has severely eroded purchasing power, causing widespread economic unrest and a sharp decline in the Iranian rial, which has fallen to record lows against the US dollar.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had earlier signalled a cautious, “wait-and-see” approach to monetary policy, as the central bank assesses the uncertain economic fallout of the ongoing Iran war. Speaking during a question-and-answer session at Harvard University, Powell said the Fed is under no immediate pressure to adjust interest rates despite a fresh surge in energy prices. Policymakers, he noted, typically look through temporary shocks unless they risk becoming entrenched.

In Iran, even buying vegetables has become expensive these days. But do you know how much pulses and rice are selling for per kilo in Iran?

The price of 1 kg of rice in Iran has surged to around 1.5 to 2 million Iranian rials. The price of 1 kg of pulses, on the other hand, is reported to be between 2,500,000 and 3,500,000 Iranian rials, which is quite alarming for ordinary people.

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Pakistan Ambassador to US says Iran peace talks won’t be ‘easy’

In an interview with Fox News, Pakistan Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said that the efforts to facilitate US-Iran peace talks are currently underway, but cautioned that the process will be complex and time-consuming. Speaking on the network’s programme “Special Report”. Sheikh highlighted initial confidence-building measures as a step towards negotiations.

“And in terms of the who exactly dealing part we are dealing with is the fact that the confidence-building measure demonstrated in movement of ships that were allowed, eight in the first instance and now another twenty in the second instance, is not just a concept of operation, but a proof of concept that has been implemented to induce confidence in the system, which has to be a prerequisite for commencement of the actual negotiation procedure, but contacts are in place,” he said.

Iranian Parliament Speaker warns enemy’s threats, calls it ‘big mistake’

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf condemned the enemy’s aggression, stating that it will be met with a strong response. In a post on X, he wrote: “The enemy promotes its desires as news while threatening our nation at same time. Big Mistake. If they hit one, they’ll take several back. God willing, the people of Iran, under the leadership of the Supreme Leader, will make the enemy regret the aggression and reclaim their rights.”

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