Home

News

Iran intensifies attacks on Gulf countries for second day, explosions reverberate in Dubai, Amman, Kuwait, Doha, and Abu Dhabi

Iran intensifies attacks on Gulf countries for second day, explosions reverberate in Dubai, Amman, Kuwait, Doha, and Abu Dhabi

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called Khamenei's assassination a grave crime.

Motorists drive past a plume of smoke rising from a reported Iranian strike in the industrial district of Doha (Mahmud Hamas/AFP)

New Delhi: Iran has intensified its attacks on Gulf countries in response to the US and Israeli attacks that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. Following this, Iran launched retaliatory strikes. Explosions were heard for the second consecutive day on Sunday morning in cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Doha in Qatar, and Manama, the capital of Bahrain. This has heightened fear and tension across the Gulf region. Iran is targeting nine countries in the Middle East, including Israel.

Loud explosions

Loud explosions were heard in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Sirens sounded in Manama, and at least four large explosions were heard there. Explosions were also heard in Doha, the capital of Qatar. White smoke billowed from the interception of missiles in Dubai. Black smoke was seen rising from Dubai’s Jebel Ali port, one of the busiest ports in the Middle East. Iran has also attacked Kuwait Airport. The death toll from the Iranian missile attack on the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh has risen to eight. A 4-year-old child is among the injured.

Dozens of missiles and drones fired

On Saturday, Iran fired 137 missiles and 209 drones at the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE’s Ministry of Defense reported this. Fire and smoke were seen near Dubai’s famous areas, such as Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab. One person was killed and seven others were injured at Abu Dhabi Airport. Dubai Airport, considered the world’s busiest airport for international flights, was also hit. Kuwait Airport was also hit. Four people have been killed in Iranian attacks in the UAE.

Reports from Jordan, Qatar, and Kuwait

Qatar officials reported that Iran fired 65 missiles and 12 drones at their country. Most of the missiles were intercepted, but 16 people were injured. Missiles that entered the airspace of Jordan’s capital, Amman, were destroyed by its defense system. Sirens were also heard in Kuwait. A drone crashed near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, where US troops are stationed.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Iran’s threat to US and Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called Khamenei’s assassination a grave crime. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said that the US and Israel had crossed a red line and would now pay the price. He warned that Iran would deliver a response that would force the enemy to retreat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.