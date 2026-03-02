Home

News

Masoud Pezeshkian, Ali Reza Arafi, Gholam Mohseni Ejei...who will lead Iran next? - The trio at the heart of Irans interim power shift

Masoud Pezeshkian, Ali Reza Arafi, Gholam Mohseni Ejei…who will lead Iran next? – The trio at the heart of Iran’s interim power shift

Iran may form a three-member interim council including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ali Reza Arafi, and Chief Justice Gholam Mohseni Ejei to oversee leadership transition and select the next Supreme Leader.

A symbolic depiction of Iran’s potential interim leadership council amid a crucial transition in the country’s highest office.

Iranian political analyst is abuzz with talk of an interim council at Tehran after rumors circulated about the possible succession of Iran’s Supreme Leader. Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s president, could be part of the three-member governing council alongside Ali Reza Arafi, a senior cleric, and Chief Justice Ghollamhossein Ejei.

If confirmed, Iran would be run by a three-member council until a new Supreme Leader is chosen to replace the outgoing leader. The interim council includes the head of state, judiciary head, and a senior cleric.

Why Does Iran Have an Interim Council?

In Iran, the Supreme Leader is considered to have command over the armed forces, judiciary, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, and state policies on key issues such as nuclear technology and science. His death or incapacity to lead would trigger the formation of an interim council consisting of three powerful officials.

Article 111 of Iran’s Constitution states that the Supreme Leader can be replaced with a leadership council. The council will serve as the head of state until the next leader is chosen.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Iran has never had a three-member governing council as its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is still serving in office. But the Constitution allows for the formation of the interim council should anything happen to Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Also read: Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi? Iran’s interim successor after Ayatollah Khamenei’s death in US-Israeli airstrike

Who Will Be Part of the Three-Man Council?

President Masoud Pezeshkian

Ali Reza Arafi

Chief Justice Gholamhossein Ejei

President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran serves as the executive branch representative. The president was elected into office by the people of Iran and will serve on the council to provide civilian oversight. Ali Reza Arafi is a senior Shiite cleric well respected in religious circles. His presence on the council will represent the interests of the Shia clerics. Gholamhossein Ejei is the current Chief Justice of Iran. His office would be represented on the council.

Meetings of the 88-member council of clerics

The Grand Council of Clerics is known as the Assembly of Experts. The Assembly is made up of 88 clerics who are elected by the people but only allowed to serve if approved by the council of clerics.

The role of the Assembly includes:

Electing the Supreme Leader

Overseeing the Leader

Removing the Leader from power.

When a seat becomes vacant, the Assembly meets in an extraordinary session to elect the new Supreme Leader. A new leader can be an individual or a council, depending on who’s available at the time of selection.

Potential candidates are evaluated based on their:

Islamic knowledge

Management skills

Political knowledge

Sense of justice

Leadership qualities

Steps in the Selection Process

Step 1: Assembly meeting

The Assembly of Experts meets in Tehran, Iran. The members will conduct a series of meetings that’ll be held behind closed doors.

Step 2: Consider Candidates

Potential candidates are considered

Step 3: Vote and Decide

The Members of Assembly vote and decide on who’ll take the position as the Supreme Leader. The chosen candidate, whether an individual or council, then assumes power.

Reasons Why It’s Important

Iran’s Supreme Leader has command over key institutions such as:

Iran’s Armed Forces

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

National Intelligence Organization (NII)

Iran Judiciary

Iran Islamic Broadcasting

Chief Policy Director

The Leader also has a significant role in Iran’s foreign policy. This makes the election process one of the most-watched events in Iran.

The international community, including world powers and Iran’s regional neighbors stand to be affected by a change in power. Iran’s top authority also affects global markets.

Also read: 8 killed, many injured as Iran launches massive attack on Israel in retaliation for Khamenei’s assassination

A History of Leadership Since 1989: From Khomeini to Khamenei

When Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini died in 1989, the Assembly of Experts elected Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the new leader. Ali Khamenei was in power since 1989. He was currently the second-longest-serving head of state in the Middle East.

What happens if Iran’s Supreme Leader dies?

In case of death or incapacitation, Iran has an interim leadership council that will take charge until a new leader is elected. The Leader can also be removed from power by the Assembly of Experts.

Can Iran’s president run the country if the Leader dies?

The president cannot run the country alone if the Supreme Leader dies. The country will be led by an interim council consisting of three top officials in Iran.

Can the Supreme Leader be removed from power?

Yes. According to Article 107 of Iran’s Constitution, the Assembly of Experts can remove Iran’s Leader from power.

What to Expect?

As of right now, we do not know if Iran will take steps to form this council. We do know that the constitution allows for it and the steps above are how Iran will choose their next leader. If Iran does decide to form this temporary council, the 3 members listed above will lead Iran until the Council of Experts chooses a new leader. Iranian citizens will not get to choose their new leader. The clerics that run Iran will decide.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.