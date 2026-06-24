Iran invites PM Modi to attend funeral of former Supreme leader Ali Khamenei

New Delhi: In a significant global development, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. For those u

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PM Modi (File image)

New Delhi: In a significant global development, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. For those unversed, Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed in an attack by the US forces.

India advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran

In a related development, India on Wednesday issued a revised advisory for its nationals, urging them to continue avoiding non-essential travel to Iran despite recent improvements in the security situation in the Gulf nation. In its advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran said it has been closely monitoring developments in Iran and noted that the overall situation has shown signs of improvement in recent days.

“The Embassy of India, Tehran, has been closely monitoring the prevailing security situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran. In light of recent positive developments and the improvement in the overall situation, the Embassy wishes to issue the following revised advisory for Indian nationals contemplating travel to Iran,” it stated.

However, the Embassy cautioned that Indian nationals should continue to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies)