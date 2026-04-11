Home

News

Iran is losing big, says Trump amid claims of 2 US warships crossing Strait of Hormuz; Taunts China, Japan, and France

‘Iran is losing big’, says Trump amid claims of 2 US warships crossing Strait of Hormuz; Taunts China, Japan, and France

Earlier, Trump had said that empty tankers were headed to the United States from around the world to purchase oil, without providing details.

Earlier, Trump said that empty tankers were headed to the United States from around the world to purchase oil.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday, 11 April 2026, that the United States had started ‘clearing out’ the Strait of Hormuz, adding that two US warships have reportedly passed through the strategic waterway. If it is true, then it would be the first such transit since the US-Iran war began.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing three US officials, reported that the US Navy guided-missile destroyers passed through the strait with no issues reported.

The operation was not coordinated with authorities in Tehran, said US media outlet Axios.

“We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform, calling it “a favour” to countries such as China, Japan and France that “don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

He insisted that Iran is “LOSING BIG!” in the conflict, while acknowledging that Iranian mines in the strategic strait — through which a fifth of the world’s crude passes — still pose a threat.

“The only thing they have going is the threat that a ship may ‘bunk’ into one of their sea mines,” Trump wrote.

US officials did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comments about the reports.

Strait of Hormuz, the key shipping lane off the coast of Iran, has been virtually blocked by Tehran since the United States and Israel started bombing Iran on February 28, though reopening the strait was ostensibly a condition of the shaky ceasefire put in place earlier this week.

Senior Iranian and American officials began negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan on Saturday, 11 April 2026, Iranian media reported, in a bid to bring to an end a conflict that has plunged the Middle East into violence and sent shockwaves through the world economy.

In an earlier post, Trump said that empty tankers were headed to the United States from around the world to purchase oil, without providing details.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.