Iran-Israel conflict: Israel declares emergency after Iran airstrike, thick smoke, panic on streets | VIDEO

Iran-Israel conflict: Israel has been put on high alert following the preemptive strike on Iran. Sirens sounded nationwide, schools were closed, and people were advised to work from home. Reports of multiple explosions and missile attacks have also emerged in Tehran.

Iran-Israel conflict: Israel declares emergency after Iran airstrike, sirens sound

Iran-Israel conflict: The situation in Israel has become extremely tense following the announcement of a preemptive strike against Iran. The Israel Defense Forces reported that sirens have been sounded across the country and advance alerts have been sent to mobile phones, instructing citizens to stay near safe places. Israel has also reportedly closed its airspace.

The IDF said, “This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility that missiles may be fired towards the State of Israel .” The Israeli military reiterated, “The public is requested to remain near safe locations.”

Israeli military officials have declared a special state of emergency across the country. Defense minister Israel Katz, while declaring a national emergency, warned that there is a risk of missile and drone attacks on Israeli civilian areas.

Israel has also closed its airspace. Airlines have been warned not to enter Israeli territory. The Israeli army has also announced that schools and colleges across the country will remain closed, public gatherings have been banned and people have been advised to work from home.

Meanwhile, explosions were also reported in Iran ‘s capital, Tehran. According to the Iranian news agency, Fars News Agency, several missiles landed in the University Street and Jomhouri areas. State media confirmed that at least three explosions were heard in central Tehran. However, Iranian officials have not released details about damage or casualties. Israel’s defense minister said the attack was carried out to “counter imminent threats against the state.”

The world is now watching Iran’s potential response, as the situation appears to be spiraling toward a major regional war.

