Home

News

Iran-Israel conflict: Who is Mohammad Pakpour, the top Iranian IRGC commander killed in the strikes by Israel?

Iran-Israel conflict: Who is Mohammad Pakpour, the top Iranian IRGC commander killed in the strikes by Israel?

Iran-Israel conflict: The top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Pakpour, has been killed in the strikes, as per Israeli reports.

Image: Wikipedia

Iran-Israel conflict: In the latest update coming from Israel, the top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Pakpour, has been killed in the strikes, as claimed by Israeli broadcaster N12.

This comes after the tensions between the two countries escalated. Israel had attacked Iran on Sunday, which led to the retaliatory strikes from Iran’s side, as the reports suggest the attack was targeted at the top Iranian leader, Ali Khamenei’s office. The conflict is still active, and now the latest reports are suggesting that a top commander from the IRGC, Mohammad Pakpour, has been killed.

Iran-Israel Conflict

Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, i.e., February 27, which led to the killings of many individuals, including children. The reports are suggesting that major strikes were conducted in the region near the office of the top Iranian leader, Ali Khameini. However, Iran launched the retaliatory strikes and attacked the US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar on Sunday.

In addition, the mass-level destruction is still ongoing, as several school students from Southern Iran were killed in a strike, as per reports.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

About Mohammad Pakpour

Mohammad Pakpour was born in 1961 and has served as the commander of the IRGC since the year 2025, after Hossein Salami was killed in the strikes by Israel. Initially, he had served as the head of the ground forces in the corps.

The senior commander has seen the military operations in which Iran was a part closely. He has also been keenly involved in multiple regional operations. Now, the latest reports from Israel are claiming that he has been killed in the large-scale strikes.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is a part of the armed forces of Iran. The force was established in the year 1979 after the Iranian Revolution. The Guard Corps looks at the military operations. It is also known as the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Mohammad Pakpour was the top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to the reports, he was killed in the strikes against Iran on Sunday, i.e., February 28.

The death of the top commander, Mohammad Pakpour of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has spread shockwaves across Iran. He has handled many high-level operations of which the country was a part, as he was appointed as commander after Hossein Salami was killed in 2025 in strikes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.