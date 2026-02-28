  • Home
Iran-Israel conflict: US is participating in Israeli strikes on Iran, says Report

Published: February 28, 2026 1:00 PM IST
By Sumaila Zaman
Iran-Israel tension: Israel has declared “an immediate state of emergency across the country” as it launched a preemptive attack on Iran, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday. Sirens blared across the country as Israel launched “preemptive” attacks. “The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” Katz said, news agency PTI reported. Meanwhile, reports are emerging that the United States is also participating in Israeli strikes on Iran.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

