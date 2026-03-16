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Iran-US conflict to escalate? Saudi Arabia urges Donald Trump to hit Tehran HARD, West Asia war now likely to...

Iran-US conflict to escalate? Saudi Arabia urges Donald Trump to hit Tehran ‘HARD’, West Asia war now likely to…

Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, has asked Donald Trump to continue carrying out intense attacks against Iran, according to the reports.

Iran-US conflict to escalate?

New Delhi: The war between the United States and Israel with Iran has affected a large part of the world. The President of the United States made several claims when the US launched an attack on Iran, but now he appears to be getting into difficulty. The conflict has entered its third week, and Trump is caught between continuing the fight or bringing it to a halt. According to the reports, Donald Trump is being advised by his allies, particularly Saudi Arabia, to continue the war. The New York Times has reported that Donald Trump, who is facing mounting pressure over the war in Iran, has been continuously speaking with leaders of Arab countries that are directly affected by the conflict.

It is important to note Iran has targeted US military bases located in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. As a result, Trump has been regularly seeking the opinions of these nations. In particular, Trump has been in contact with Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who is reportedly offering support for continuing the war.

Saudi Arabia wants a tougher strike on Iran

Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, has asked Donald Trump to continue carrying out intense attacks against Iran, according to the reports. Experts are of the opinion that at a time when the tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran are escalating, this report by The New York Times could further inflame the ongoing Iran war. Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia (who passed away in 2015) had advised Washington to “cut off the head of the snake.”

The White House officials have said that Donald Trump had indicated the fighting could continue for four to six weeks. This means that when Trump travels to China at the end of March for his much-anticipated visit, the war may still be ongoing. The trip was originally expected to focus on trade and security issues, but now the war is likely to dominate discussions at the Beijing summit.

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Challenge of deploying ground troops remains

Officials say that to take control of Iran’s nuclear facilities and bring about change in Tehran, deploying ground troops appears necessary. However, this will not be easy. There are discussions about the need for a continuous military presence in Iran, but Donald Trump does not seem ready to move forward with such a step.

For now, it will be interesting to see how the United States proceeds in its approach toward Iran.

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