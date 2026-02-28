Home

Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: Israel strikes ares near Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s offices in Tehran, both countries airspaces shut

Iran-Israel tensions LIVE Updates: Israel's defence minister stated his country has attacked Iran and declares a state of emergency, reports AP.

Iran-Israel tensions LIVE: Israel begins 'preventive strike' on Iran, explosions heard in Tehran, Israel closes its air space

Iran-Israel tensions LIVE Updates: Israel on Saturday carried out what its defence officials described as a preventive missile and airstrike attack against Iran, significantly escalating tensions in the Middle East. According to the BBC report, three massive explosions were reported across Tehran, with local media and eyewitnesses confirming blasts in the heart of the Iranian capital, prompting air‑raid sirens in both Iran and Israel. Iran’s state television acknowledged the explosions but has provided limited details on casualties or specific targets. The strikes come amid rising diplomatic and security tensions in the region, particularly around nuclear negotiations and fears of broader conflict, as both nations remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, taking to X, IDF wrote, “In the last few minutes, sirens were sounded all throughout Israel, with an advance instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces. This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel. The IDF emphasizes that the public is requested to stay in proximity to protected spaces.”

Multiple reports from Iranian media sources claimed several missiles struck locations on University and Jomhouri Streets. In addition, thick plumes of black smoke were observed rising from the vicinity of Pasteur Street in downtown Tehran, according to Reuters, citing local media.

