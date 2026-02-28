  • Home
  • News
  • Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: Israel strikes ares near Ayatollah Ali Khameneis offices in Tehran, both countries airspaces shut
live

Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: Israel strikes ares near Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s offices in Tehran, both countries airspaces shut

Iran-Israel tensions LIVE Updates:  Israel's defence minister stated his country has attacked Iran and declares a state of emergency, reports AP.

Published date india.com Published: February 28, 2026 12:13 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: Israel strikes ares near Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices in Tehran, both countries airspaces shut
Iran-Israel tensions LIVE: Israel begins 'preventive strike' on Iran, explosions heard in Tehran, Israel closes its air space

Iran-Israel tensions LIVE Updates: Israel on Saturday carried out what its defence officials described as a preventive missile and airstrike attack against Iran, significantly escalating tensions in the Middle East. According to the BBC report, three massive explosions were reported across Tehran, with local media and eyewitnesses confirming blasts in the heart of the Iranian capital, prompting air‑raid sirens in both Iran and Israel. Iran’s state television acknowledged the explosions but has provided limited details on casualties or specific targets. The strikes come amid rising diplomatic and security tensions in the region, particularly around nuclear negotiations and fears of broader conflict, as both nations remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, taking to X, IDF wrote, “In the last few minutes, sirens were sounded all throughout Israel, with an advance instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces. This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel. The IDF emphasizes that the public is requested to stay in proximity to protected spaces.”

Multiple reports from Iranian media sources claimed several missiles struck locations on University and Jomhouri Streets. In addition, thick plumes of black smoke were observed rising from the vicinity of Pasteur Street in downtown Tehran, according to Reuters, citing local media.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Iran-Israel tensions LIVE.

Live Updates

  • Feb 28, 2026 1:32 PM IST

    Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: Trump addressed the Iranian people and stated, “The hour of your freedom is at hand.”

    In a video message published on Truth Social, Trump addressed the Iranian people and stated, “The hour of your freedom is at hand.”

  • Feb 28, 2026 1:28 PM IST

    Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: ‘Attacks on Iran ‘a noble mission, ‘ says Trump

  • Feb 28, 2026 1:26 PM IST

    Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: Trump claims Iran has continued to develop its nuclear programme and plans to develop missiles to reach US, reports AP.

  • Feb 28, 2026 1:25 PM IST

    Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: Trump appeals to the Iranian people to ‘take over your government — it will be yours to take,’ reports AP.

  • Feb 28, 2026 1:22 PM IST

    Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: India issued an advisory for its citizens in Israel

    India on Saturday issued an advisory for its citizens in Israel to “exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times” after the country launched a joint attack with the US against Iran.

    In its advisory, India said, “In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.”

    “Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command,” the post on X said.

  • Feb 28, 2026 1:17 PM IST

    Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: Israel instructs hospitals to launch emergency procedures

  • Feb 28, 2026 1:15 PM IST
  • Feb 28, 2026 1:11 PM IST

    Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: ‘Major combat operations’ Trump’s first reaction

  • Feb 28, 2026 1:09 PM IST
  • Feb 28, 2026 1:08 PM IST

    Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: Embassy of India in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan issues advisory

    Embassy of India in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan tweets, “In view of the prevailing regional situation, all Indian nationals and tourists in Jordan are advised to exercise utmost caution, stay safe and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently. All Indian tourists in Jordan are further advised to leave the country immediately before the operations of commercial flights get disrupted. In case of any exigency, one may contact the Embassy at 00962-770 422 276”

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.