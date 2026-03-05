Home

Iran issues biggest threat to Israel, says will blow up Israel’s ‘Nuclear Bomb’ factory if…, Donald Trump also likely to stop…

New Delhi: In a stern warning to Israel, Iran has now said that if any attempt is made to bring about regime change, it will attack Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Research Center. This latest development has been reported by Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency, citing an Iranian military officer. It is important to note that the warning from the Iranian military official comes at a time when Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have repeatedly spoken about the possibility of regime change.

Some officials have also said that President Donald Trump could suddenly step back from the war by declaring that certain conditions have been met. But citing senior Israeli officials, The Jerusalem Post reported that “Trump will remain in the war until a real change of government in Iran becomes possible.”

Donald Trump to leave Israel midway?

Talking to The Jerusalem Post, a senior Israeli official said Donald Trump “wants to push this move forward completely. He has already marked the targets. He wants to change the government and has no intention of slowing down.”

The Iranian government is currently struggling to handle the situation, as per the American and Israeli officials. They further informed that the reason is not only the loss of senior government and military leaders but also the attacks on mid-level commanders, field units, and command centers.

What Is the Dimona Nuclear Site?

The Dimona nuclear site is officially known as the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center.

It is a highly secretive nuclear facility located in Israel’s Negev Desert.

Construction of the site began in the 1950s, and Israel built it with the help of secret technology provided by France.

In the early years, it was concealed from the world by claiming that it was a textile factory.

Israel describes it as a research center that studies the use of nuclear energy in fields such as science, healthcare, and agriculture.

Strict Security at the Dimona Nuclear Site

International experts and intelligence agencies are of the opinion that it is the center of Israel’s nuclear weapons program and plutonium is produced at the facility. It is important to note that plutonium can be used to make nuclear bombs.

In recent times, some satellite images have reportedly shown fresh construction activity at the site. The area is considered one of the most secure locations in the world. Security there is so tight that aircraft are not allowed to fly over the facility.

