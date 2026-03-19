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Iran-Israel war set to escalate as Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge after Larijani killing, says justice will be served, Donald Trump now plans…

Iran-Israel war set to escalate as Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge after Larijani killing, says ‘justice will be served’, Donald Trump now plans…

Mojtaba Khamenei said he received the news "with great sorrow" and described Larijani as a "visionary, intelligent, dedicated individual and scholar."

Iran-Israel war set to escalate as Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge after Larijani killing

New Delhi: In a significant development, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has vowed to avenge the killing of security chief Ali Larijani in a US-Israel attack and assured the nation that justice will be delivered. He also warned the United States and Israel will have to pay the price of every drop of blood. In a statement, he said, “Such acts of terror only reveal the hostility of enemies and will further strengthen the resolve of the Islamic nation. There is no doubt that justice will prevail.”

In a post on X, Mojtaba Khamenei praised Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. Khamenei said he received the news “with great sorrow” and described Larijani as a “visionary, intelligent, dedicated individual and scholar.”

Issuing a warning, he added, “The assassination of such a figure undoubtedly reflects his importance and the enemies of Islam’s hatred toward him. Anti-Islam forces should understand that spilling blood at the roots of the Islamic system will only make it stronger. And clearly, every drop of blood has a price that the criminal perpetrators of martyrs will soon have to pay.”

Larijani killed in Israeli strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that Israel had eliminated Larijani during ongoing strikes on Iran. Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij volunteer force, was also killed in a US-Israel attack.

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It is important to note that these deaths come amid rising regional tensions following joint US-Israel strikes on Iran that began on February 28. In response, Iran and its regional allies have launched attacks on Israeli and American interests across the Middle East.

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