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WHO issues major warning amid rising tensions in West Asia, says Iran-Israel conflict has entered dangerous phase, flags nuclear risk

WHO issues major warning amid rising tensions in West Asia, says Iran-Israel conflict has entered ‘dangerous phase’, flags nuclear risk

According to Ghebreyesus, the war has entered a dangerous phase as attacks are taking place dangerously close to sensitive nuclear sites.

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New Delhi: The ongoing tensions in the Middle East have now reached a point that has raised global concern. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also issued a major warning. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, has cautioned the world about the risk of the conflict escalating into a nuclear disaster. According to Ghebreyesus, the war has entered a dangerous phase as attacks are taking place dangerously close to sensitive nuclear sites.

It is important to note that the attacks near Iran’s Natanz enrichment complex and around Israel’s Dimona city have made the situation extremely tense. Both these locations are home to key nuclear facilities. The WHO has expressed serious concern that such attacks could push the situation out of control.

Here are some of the key details:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is closely monitoring these developments.

There have been no signs of abnormal or elevated radiation levels, which comes as a relief so far.

Dr. Tedros warned that targeting nuclear sites poses an increasing threat to public health and environmental safety.

The conflict between US and Israel with Iran has now spread across the region.

According to health officials, more than 1,300 people have been killed in Iran and at least 570 in Lebanon

In Israel as well, several people have died and over 2,000 have been wounded.

More than 1,800 children have either been killed or injured in this conflict.

In a recent missile attack in Dimona, southern Israel, more than 100 people were injured, including children.

WHO on high alert

Reports suggest that the World Health Organization (WHO) is on alert to deal with any potential nuclear disaster. According to Dr. Tedros, since the conflict began, the WHO has provided specialized training to its staff and UN personnel in 13 countries to respond to possible nuclear health emergencies.

The WHO chief has strongly urged all parties to exercise restraint in their military actions to avoid any nuclear incident. Appealing to leaders to prioritize civilian safety and de-escalation, he said, “Peace is the best medicine.”

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