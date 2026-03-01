Home

News

Iran-Israel-US war LIVE Updates: Iranian drones and missiles land near Burj Khalifa in Dubai, witnesses heard massive explosions

live

Iran-Israel-US war LIVE Updates: Iranian drones and missiles land near Burj Khalifa in Dubai, witnesses heard ‘massive explosions’

Iran's retaliatory missile strikes have hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Witnesses described several loud explosions and flashes of light in the sky.

Iran-Israel-US war LIVE Updates: The Iran-Israel-US war started on Saturday, 28 February 2026, as Israel carried out an aerial attack on Iran by using its air force and missiles. Israeli officials described it as a preventive missile and airstrike attack against Iran, and within no time, Iran retaliated by bombing US military bases in Gulf countries. In the process, Iran’s neighbouring countries, the oil-rich states, suffered massive infrastructure losses.

Iran attacks UAE

The United Arab Emirates, widely considered the Middle East’s most stable economic and commercial hub, has been violently dragged into the escalating regional conflict. Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes have hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai, shattering the UAE’s image as a peaceful and safe haven, separate from the geopolitical turmoil in the surrounding region.

Powerful attacks by Iran

These Iranian attacks on the UAE directly impacted civilians. Witnesses described several loud explosions and flashes of light in the sky above Abu Dhabi. The shockwaves from the intercepted and hit ballistic missiles were so powerful that windows rattled in residential areas near the bustling Corniche, causing immediate panic among cosmopolitans.

IRGC has attacked key strategic nodes in Omani territory that maintain logistical ties with the US.

News about Khamenei’s death

Amid the war, Israeli media, Channel 12 to be specific, reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in an Israeli airstrike. Channel 12 had cited unnamed Israeli sources and said that there were “growing indications” that the 87-year-old Supreme Leader had been killed. Following Channel 12’s report, a few other Israeli media outlets started disseminating the news of the killing of Khamenei. However, there is no official confirmation from Iran except that the Iranian foreign minister has said that Ayatollah Khamenei is still alive.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Iran-Israel tensions LIVE.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.