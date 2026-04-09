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Strait of Hormuz Toll Charges: How is Iran planning to monetise the shipping lane after ceasefire with US? All details

Strait of Hormuz Toll Charges: How is Iran planning to monetise the shipping lane after ceasefire with US? All details

Iran is set to tighten its control over one of the world's most critical sea route under the ceasefire agreement with the United States. It also has plans to limit the movement of ships in the waterway among other changes. Here's what changes will be taking place to control the motion of ships

Tehran plans to restrict the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz following the ceasefire

Iran is all set to tighten control over one of the world’s most critical sea routes as it plans to limit the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz and impose toll charges under the ceasefire arrangement with the US. Now, it has informed mediators that it will allow only a dozen ships to pass through daily, marking a sharp drop from more than 100 vessels a day before the beginning of the conflict. In normal times, about 135 ships cross the strait daily, with more than 800 freighters currently stuck inside the Gulf, mostly waiting to leave.

How does Iran plan to gatekeep Hormuz after ceasefire?

Recently, Tehran planned to restrict the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz and impose toll charges following the ceasefire arrangement with the US, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Under the new plans, Iran will only allow a dozen ships to pass daily. Meanwhile, ships will be required to coordinate with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). They may also have to pre-arrange toll payments, which may be collected in either cryptocurrency or Chinese yuan.

According to the Wall Street Journal, shipping activity has already shown a significant increase, with only four vessels allowed to pass on Wednesday (April 8). Iran has also introduced a tiered system, allowing ships linked to its own trade to pass freely, while imposing charges or restrictions on others depending on their country of origin.

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The move reflects a strategic shift by Tehran, which is leveraging its control over the Strait. Having effectively taken charge of the route during the war by targeting vessels crossing without approval, Iran now aims to formalise that control during the ceasefire period.

What are the other ways?

Iran is also moving vessels through corridors closer to the coastline while warning ships via radio communication that unauthorised passage could invite military action.

The proposed toll system could see supertankers paying up to USD 2 million per transit, with fees determined in advance based on vessel size and cargo. Iran has also suggested sharing revenue with Oman, though no agreement has been reached yet.

These developments have raised concerns among Gulf nations and global energy markets, as nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply passes through the strait. Meanwhile, the US continues to push for free navigation, but Iran has shown little indication of easing its control.

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