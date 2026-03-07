Home

News

Iran-Israel war impact: Why did the US allow India to buy Russian oil for 30 days? Donald Trumps energy secretary spills the beans

Iran-Israel war impact: Why did the US allow India to buy Russian oil for 30 days? Donald Trump’s energy secretary spills the beans

Donald Trump’s energy secretary spills the beans on why US allowed India to buy Russian oil for 30 days?

The recent remark by the United States Officials of giving ‘permission’ to India to buy Russian oil that is on ships already floating on waterways with a view to easing supplies around the world amid the West Asia conflict has been strongly criticized by the Congress party. Taking a jibe, the opposition party raised concerns over the terms ‘giving permission’ and ‘allowing our friends in India’.

Why did the US allow India to buy Russian oil for 30 days?

Meanwhile, the Energy Secretary Chris Wright has revealed the real reason why the US has issued a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. In a post on X, he stated, “We have implemented short-term measures to help keep oil prices down. We are allowing our friends in India to take oil that is already on ships, refine it, and move those barrels into the market quickly. A practical way to get supply flowing and ease pressure.”

We have implemented short term measures to help keep oil prices down. We are allowing our friends in India to take oil that is already on ships, refine it, and move those barrels into the market quickly. A practical way to get supply flowing and ease pressure. pic.twitter.com/Y0i5wpxkcb — Secretary Chris Wright (@SecretaryWright) March 6, 2026

What did Trump’s Energy Secretary say about long-term oil supplies?

In an interview with ABC News LIVE, the US Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the current shift is a temporary step aimed at ensuring supply in the global oil market. He stated that long-term oil supplies are “abundant” and there are no worries regarding that, but in the short term, there is a need to get oil on the market.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Read More: Middle East tensions impact: US grants 30-day waiver for India to purchase Russian oil; Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent makes big announcement

He added, “But as oil gets bid up a little bit because of those constraints coming out of the Strait of Hormuz, we’re taking a short-term action to say all this floating Russian oil storage that’s around southern Asia, it’s China just backed up, China does not treat their suppliers well, so there’s a bunch of floating barrels just sitting there.

“We’ve reached out to our friends in India and said, ‘Buy that oil. Bring it into your refineries’. That pulls stored oil immediately into Indian refineries and releases the pressure on other refineries around the world to buy oil that they’re no longer competing with the Indians for in that marketplace,” Wright said, as reported by news agency PTI. “So we have a number of measures like that that are short-term and temporary. This is no change in policy towards Russia. This is a very brief change in policy just to keep oil prices down a little bit better than we could otherwise,” he added.

Read More: ‘Effective IMMEDIATELY…’: Trump issues strict orders amid US-Israel-Iran war, states US will escort tankers through Strait of Hormuz if…

For the unversed, last year, Trump had imposed 25 per cent punitive tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, with the administration asserting that Delhi’s purchases were helping fuel Russia’s war machine against Ukraine.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.