New Delhi: In another development, Iran on Monday issued arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump and sought help from the Interpol in detaining him as it believes he carried out the drone strike that killed its Iranian commander in Baghdad.

Though Trump faces no danger of getting arrested at the moment, the charges from Iran note the escalated tensions between the two countries since Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers. The Trump administration, however, has not responded to Iran's announcement so far.

Speaking to media reporters, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said the US President and more than 30 others whom Iran accuses of killing General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad face murder and terrorism charges.

However, the Tehran prosecutor did not identify anyone else sought other than Trump, but said that Iran would continue to pursue his prosecution even after his presidency ends.

On the other hand, even after receiving the request, the Interpol did not immediately respond to the plea. The Interpol might not grant Iran’s request as its guideline for notices forbids it from undertaking any intervention or activities of a political nature.

The development comes as the US had in January this year killed Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport. Washington, on the hand, had accused Suleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on US forces in the region.