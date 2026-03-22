Home

News

Iran issues BIG WARNING: Tehran threatens to strike US energy infrastructure if its infrastructure is attacked

Iran issues BIG WARNING: Tehran threatens to strike US energy infrastructure if its infrastructure is attacked

Iran stated that its air force will target US’s energy infrastructure in Gulf region if its fuel and energy facilities are attacked.

Iran issues BIG WARNING: Tehran threatens to strike US energy infrastructure if its infrastructure is attacked

Iran Vowed To Destroy US Energy Infrastructure: The deadly conflict between the United States and Iran has entered its 23rd day on Sunday, with tensions showing no signs of de-escalation. In the latest development, Tehran’s state media has said that the Middle Eastern country’s forces will carry out airstrikes on US-linked energy infrastructure set up across Gulf region if the country’s fuel and energy facilities are targeted. The latest threat by Iran came after US President Donald Trump issued a fresh ultimatum to ‘obliterate’ Iranian power plants if it fails to reopen Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

Trump Issued 48-Hour Hormuz Strait Ultimatum, Threatened Iran’s Power Plants

Tensions between the US and Iran have reached a boiling point following President Donald Trump’s recent warning. In a stark warning to Tehran, he threatened to target Iranian power plants if Strait of Hormuz is fully reopened within 48 hours.

It is to be noted that Strait of Hormuz is a strategic waterway which is crucial for global oil shipments. Most of the countries across the world get their oil and gas imports from this route and Iran has started targeting vessels crossing the Strait. The world is dealing with an energy crisis. This has led to a surge in global oil prices.

Iran Deployed Long-Range Missiles

According to Israeli officials, Tehran has deployed long-range missiles, further escalated tensions and starting a new phase of the war. Iran fired two ballistic missiles for the first time that can hit up to 4,000 km away target, putting cities like Berlin, Paris and Rome within range.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.