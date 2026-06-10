‘Leave our region if you want to be safe’: Iran issues fresh warning to US amid escalating tensions

Iran has issued fresh warning to US amid escalating tensions. Read what Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

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'Leave our region if you want to be safe': Iran issues fresh warning to US amid escalating tensions (File Photo/Reuters)

Tension between the US and Iran continues to escalate, with American forces having begun launching self-defence strikes against Iran in response to what it described as “unjustified Iranian aggression”. Amid escalating tensions, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday (local time) issued a fresh warning to the United States. Know what it is all about.

What warning has Iran issued to the US amid escalating tensions?

According to Araghchi, the United States should “leave” the Persian Gulf region for its own safety. Furthermore, he stated that Iran’s armed forces would respond to any attack or threat. He even added that “intruding outsiders” in the Persian Gulf have faced dire consequences in history.

Read more: US launches fresh attacks on Iran after Donald Trump vowed response to downing of Apache helicopter

Also Read: ‘Avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel’: Indian Embassy in Israel issues fresh advisory to citizens amid escalating tensions in West Asia

Sharing a post on X, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote, “Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination. Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe. History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders.”

Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination. Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe. History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders. pic.twitter.com/O17GGtklxA — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 9, 2026

What is happening between Iran and the US right now?

Earlier on Tuesday (local time), the official account of US Central Command in a post on X, “U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defence strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”

US President Donald Trump said that an Iranian strike claimed to have downed a US Apache helicopter patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. He added that both pilots were safe and uninjured, and warned that Washington would “respond” to the attack.

Also Read: Is Middle East heading toward another war? Houthis and Iran launch simultaneous attacks on Israel, fire ballistic missiles, Donald Trump says…

Sharing a post on the Truth Social platform, the US president stated, “I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”.