Iran issues fresh warning to US following American strikes on Iranian missile sites

This announcement comes as US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes against Iran on June 26 in retaliation for the recent attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran issues fresh warning to US, following American strikes on Iranian missile sites | Image: X

Tehran: Ibrahim al-Fiqar, military spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters on Friday said that Iran’s response to the recent US attack will be unprecedented. He said that Iran’s military will select the appropriate time and place for strong retaliation.

In a series of posts on X, he said, “We affirm that this aggression will not go unanswered, and we will choose the appropriate time and place. We warn that any further act of folly will be met with a harsh response that will shatter the illusions of the aggressors in the region. No retreat… Our response will shake the earth to its core, and will erase your military presence as if it never existed. When the three numbers match tonight, the flow will cease and the silence will become a storm. There will be nothing to say, only what will be seen. No summons and no options.. This is an unprecedented night, in which gunpowder will write the final line in your illusions. The response to the US attack will be swift and decisive.”

He stated further, “Your audacity was what started the equation, and our platforms will complete it tonight… on a night unprecedented in its magnitude. All eyes are turned to the sky… Tonight is unprecedented, and the fire will paint the new stage. Our response this time will be unprecedented.”

This announcement comes as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes against Iran, June 26, as a powerful response to yesterday’s attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone. The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran’s attack.

The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor, the CENTCOM statement said.

The US Naval forces continue to provide safe passage to ships and vessels passing the Strait of Hormuz. According to the statement, US military remains on alert to ensure Iran complies with the agreement.

(with ANI inputs)