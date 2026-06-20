Iran issues sharp warning to US over Lebanon clause in MoU, says ‘continuation of this situation will cost…’

Iran on Friday accused the US of failing to honour its MoU commitments and warned that continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon would have serious consequences.

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Iran issues sharp warning to US over Lebanon clause in MoU, says ‘continuation of this situation will cost...’ | Images: PBS

Tehran: Amid the ongoing tensions, Iran on Friday (local time) accused the United States of failing to honour its commitments under the Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) which focused at eliminating military tensions in West Asia. Tehran also warned that continued Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon could have serious consequences. Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, said on X that America had failed to implement the first clause of MoU, weakening trust among Iranian people.

What Did Ebrahim Azizi Say?

“The United States’ failure to adhere to the first clause of the memorandum of understanding demonstrates that it lacks the will to earn the trust of the Iranian people,” the post read.

He further warned that Iran would respond to what it views as violations of the agreement.

“The continuation of this situation will cost them dearly, beginning with a smart and deterrent response to the violation of the memorandum of understanding’s commitments. We remain steadfast,” the post added.

MoU Calls For Immediate And Permanent End To Military Operations, Including In Lebanon

According to the MoU between the US and Iran, the first clause of the agreement stipulates that both sides agree to “the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon”.

This comes after Hezbollah launched attacks on Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of four soldiers overnight.

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets After Deadly Drone Attack

Following the strikes by Hezbollah, the Israeli Forces retaliated against Hezbollah infrastructure with strikes in the Bekaa Valley after the rebel group in Lebanon violated the ceasefire by conducting a drone strike that killed an IDF tank battalion commander and three other soldiers in southern Lebanon.

Moments after the strikes, a renewed ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hezbollah amid efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

According to CNN, citing multiple sources familiar with the negotiations, Israel and Hezbollah have reached an agreement to reinstate a ceasefire which took effect at 9 am (local time). Sources told CNN that the agreement was brokered through mediation efforts involving the United States and Qatar, while another diplomatic source said Iran also played a role in facilitating the deal alongside Washington and Doha.

Trump Says He Urged Israel To Accept Ceasefire

Moments after the announcement of the ceasefire between the two sides, US President Donald Trump said that he urged the Israeli side to agree to a ceasefire with the rebel group in Lebanon after the two sides renewed fresh strikes against each other.

Recently, Trump, during an interview with NBC News, said that he was in constant contact with Israel and encouraged the Netanyahu government to support the ceasefire effort. However, he did not comment on whether he had spoken directly with PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It’s a positive,” Trump said, referring to the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

(with ANI inputs)