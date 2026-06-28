Iran carries out retaliatory attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait after fresh US strikes; launches missiles, drones

In Bahrain, which hosts a major US naval base, air raid sirens have gone off, the interior ministry says, calling on residents to "remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

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Iran-US Peace Deal

New Delhi: In a concerning development, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Sunday confirmed that its navy and aerospace forces launched joint missile and drone attacks targeting US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to recent US strikes on Iran. “Violating the ceasefire is contrary to Clause 1 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and will result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes,: the IRGC says in a statement, according to Press TV.

Kuwait came under attack from missiles and drones, the country’s army says, while in Bahrain, air-raid sirens sound following fresh US strikes against Iran. “Kuwaiti air defenses are currently engaging hostile missile and drone attacks. Everyone is urged to adhere to the safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities,” Kuwait’s army writes on X.

In Bahrain, which hosts a major US naval base, air raid sirens have gone off, the interior ministry says, calling on residents to “remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.”

New aggression will be met with a crushing response, says Iran

Ibrahim al-Fiqar, official military spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said that Iran will regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

Fiqar, in a series of posts on X, said that violation of ceasefire will be met with a crushing response.

Any new aggression, regardless of its pretext or the scale of its objectives, will be met with a crushing response. Violating the ceasefire constitutes a breach of Article 1 of the Islamabad Understanding and will lead to a complete halt of all tracks. — العميد إبراهيم ذو الفقاري (@Ibrahim_alFiqar) June 28, 2026

“Any new aggression, regardless of its pretext or the scale of its objectives, will be met with a crushing response. Violating the ceasefire constitutes a breach of Article 1 of the Islamabad Understanding and will lead to a complete halt of all tracks. Under the Islamabad understanding, Iran will regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Violent vessels will be dealt with more firmly than before.”

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters is the operational command center that coordinates the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular Iranian army.

Donald Trump says US targeted Iran’s missile, drone storage, coastal radar sites

US President Donald Trump said America struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites in tit-for-tat action for violating the ceasefire. He also threatened to wipe Iran out of existence if the violations continued.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, “United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist! President DJT.”