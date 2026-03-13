Home

Iran launches missile attack on US nuclear base in Turkey; NATO starts preparations for strong retaliation

In light of the Iranian attacks, US air defence assets have been redeployed from Europe to the Middle East.

A fierce attack took place in the Varamin district of Tehran.

New Delhi: Iran has been consistently targeting American bases and installations. Now, Iran has carried out a major attack in the vicinity of a US nuclear base. Iran fired a missile at Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase on Friday, 13 March 2026. The Turkish Ministry of Defense has confirmed the attack and has stated that it remains in contact with Iran regarding the incident.

USS Abraham Lincoln

Furthermore, an attack has also reportedly been launched against a US aircraft carrier. The IRGC claims to have attacked the USS Abraham Lincoln, targeting it with a missile in the Sea of ​​Oman. The IRGC asserts that the Abraham Lincoln retreated following the attack; however, the United States has denied that any such attack took place.

Iran targets three NATO bases

Meanwhile, Iran has simultaneously targeted three NATO bases. A major attack was launched against Dubai. In light of the Iranian attacks, US air defence assets have been redeployed from Europe to the Middle East. In a retaliatory action, an Iranian ballistic missile was destroyed over the Mediterranean Sea as a NATO air defence system successfully intercepted and neutralised the missile.

US tactical nuclear weapons housed at Incirlik Base

The missile was heading toward Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase, the very facility where US tactical nuclear weapons are currently stationed. NATO air defence systems intercepted the missile over the Eastern Mediterranean. Reports also indicate that attacks have been carried out against bases belonging to the Iran-backed PMF (Popular Mobilization Forces); specifically, a US drone strike was executed in Iraq.

NATO preparing for ‘intense war’

The United States has launched a devastating strike against Iran. A fierce attack took place in the Varamin district of Tehran, striking the headquarters of the Eastern Tehran Command. NATO is now making preparations for a potentially devastating conflict. Germany has initiated a major military exercise, conducting large-scale evacuation drills for wounded soldiers. A medical evacuation exercise from Lithuania to Germany is currently underway.

