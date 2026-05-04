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Iran launches missile attack on US warship in Strait of Hormuz; Trump issues orders to Navy to strike Iranian warships

Iran launches missile attack on US warship in Strait of Hormuz; Trump issues orders to Navy to strike Iranian warships

This alleged attack occurred just as President Trump announced that the US would launch "Project Freedom" starting Monday—an initiative aimed at guiding ships currently stranded within the Strait of Hormuz.

(File image: Iranian Tasnim News Agency/AP)

New Delhi: Tehran: Iran has claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a US Navy warship. Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that two missiles struck a US Navy vessel near Jask. The report states that the US warship in question had disregarded warnings issued by the Revolutionary Guards. Consequently, it is now widely believed that the ongoing ceasefire between the United States and Iran has effectively come to an end. Meanwhile, apprehensions are mounting that the US may once again launch attacks against Iran. US President Donald Trump has already issued orders to the Navy to strike Iranian warships.

Iran’s Attack Amidst US’s ‘Project Freedom’

This alleged attack occurred just as President Trump announced that the US would launch “Project Freedom” starting Monday—an initiative aimed at guiding ships currently stranded within the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that it would support this endeavour with a deployment of 15,000 military personnel, over 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, as well as warships and drones. However, Iran has issued a stern warning, declaring that it will not permit the US to conduct any military operations within the Strait of Hormuz.

US Navy’s Message to Stranded Vessels

On Monday, the United States initiated efforts to safely guide stranded vessels through the Strait of Hormuz—a waterway under significant Iranian influence—in a bid to alleviate the ongoing economic disruptions plaguing the region. Following the announcement of “Project Freedom” by US President Donald Trump just a day earlier, the Joint Maritime Information Center reported that the US has established an “Enhanced Security Zone” situated south of the primary shipping lanes and has urged mariners to coordinate closely with Omani authorities. The Center warned that passing near standard traffic routes could be “extremely dangerous,” as there is a suspected presence of landmines in the area.

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