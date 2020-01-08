New Delhi: Iran launched multiple rockets at US’s Al Asad airbase in Iraq early on Wednesday in an operation called ‘Martya Soleimani’ codenamed as ‘Oh Zahra’. The attack comes days after Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was assassinated in US airstrikes near Baghdad airport, which resulted in an escalation of the tension between the US and Iran. US President Donald Trump visited the Al Asad airbase in 2018.

Iran’s semi-official news agency Fars News Agency tweeted a purported video of missiles firing and called it ‘hard revenge’.

🎥 «انتقام سخت» آغاز شد/ حملات سنگین موشکی سپاه به پایگاه آمریکایی عین‌الاسد pic.twitter.com/sbw0cwGH6B — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 7, 2020

US officials have confirmed that ballistic missiles have been fired from inside Iran at multiple US military facilities inside Iraq, which include Erbil in northern Iraq and Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has tweeted that they were aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. “The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” he wrote.

We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 7, 2020

On Tuesday, US Donald Trump said that the decision to order the killing of Soleimani has saved a lot of lives. “And that’s a good thing for a lot of countries. He was planning a very big attack, and a very bad attack for us and other people, and we stopped him and I don’t think anybody can complain about it,” he said.

Soleimani was a monster. “And he’s no longer a monster. He’s dead.” pic.twitter.com/iSntYi71KI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 7, 2020

“And he’s no longer a monster. He’s dead,” Trump said.