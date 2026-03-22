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Iran makes Big Claim, says Israeli skies are defenceless after Dimona attack

Iran makes Big Claim, says ‘Israeli skies are defenceless’ after Dimona attack

Major General Seyed Majid Moosavi, head of Iran's IRGC Aerospace Force claimed that (local time) that Tehran now dominates the skies of the occupied territories.

Iran makes Big Claim, says ‘Israeli skies are defenceless’ after Dimona attack

Tehran: The conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran is not coming to an end even after 22 days of the war and tensions are escalating every day. In the latest development, Major General Seyed Majid Moosavi, head of Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force, on Saturday (local time) claimed that his country dominates the skies of the occupied territories, saying that the next airstrikes in these skies would leave Washington and Tel Aviv ‘dumbfounded’.

What Did The Head Of Iran’s Irgc Aerospace Force Say?

Moosavi took to X and claimed that the skies over the south of the occupied territories are now dominated by Iran.

In a post on X, Moosavi said, “From this moment, I declare the missile dominance of Iran’s sons over the skies of the occupied territories. The new tactics and launch systems employed in the upcoming waves will leave the American-Zionist commanders dumbfounded. Tonight, the skies over the south of the occupied territories will remain illuminated for hours.”

Iran Parliament Speaker Claimed Israeli Skies ‘Defenceless’ After Dimona Strike

Speaker of Iranian Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, stated that if Israeli skies are defenceless than its the best time to implement ‘next pre-designed plans.’

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In a post on X, he said, “If the Israeli regime fails to intercept the missiles in the highly protected Dimona area, it is operationally a sign of entering a new phase of the battle: Israel’s skies are defenseless. As a result, it seems the time has come to implement the next pre-designed plans. Happy Nowruz to the Iranian nation.”

Al Jazeera said that the Israeli air force will investigate how Israeli defences failed to intercept a ballistic missile that made a direct impact in the southern city of Arad. It further said that Israeli media, citing the Israeli military, said there were two failed interception attempts.

Failed Interceptions Raise Questions As Missile Strikes Arad

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a crucial meeting with Mayor of Arad and took a stock of the situation.

According to Israeli Foreign Ministry, more than 100 people were injured in the airstrike.

In a post on X, the Ministry said, “The Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by deliberately striking civilians with missiles. Over 100 people were injured, including children. A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism.”

Arad Mayor Yair Maayan informed that as many as 150 families were evacuated from the affected area, as per Al Jazeera.

(wiht ANI inputs)

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