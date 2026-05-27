Good news for global economy as Iran may reopen Strait Of Hormuz under draft US deal | All details

Iran has received a draft framework from the U.S. aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.

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India-flagged LPG vessel Green Asha, carrying 15,400 tonnes of LPG (Photo IANSX@JNPort)

Iran-US war: In a significant global update, promising economic development and easing of the energy woes, Iran announced that it has received an initial draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States. In the recent statement, Iran has declared the the signing of the draft deal with US could pave the way for reopening commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz within a month. According to reports from Iranian state media, Iran has confirmed the receipt of a preliminary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) from the United States. This proposed framework aims to de-escalate tensions in West Asia by potentially normalizing commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz within the next month.

The outlined proposal, as cited by Reuters is contingent upon two primary conditions: the withdrawal of US forces from the immediate vicinity of Iran and the removal of the US-led naval blockade. Under this framework, the waterway would return to pre-conflict commercial activity levels, with Tehran managing transit operations in partnership with Oman. It is important to note that this agreement specifically excludes the passage of military vessels.

Also read: ‘Pipeline to bypass Strait of Hormuz’: Good news for India amid global energy crisis as UAE announces accelerated construction plan

Iran vows retaliation after US ‘self-defence strikes’ near Strait of Hormuz Tehran

In another significant update, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened retaliation against the United States following American military strikes on Iranian missile launch sites and armed boats near the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC also claimed that 25 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours under its coordination and security protection. In a statement published by the IRGC’s official news outlet, Sepah News, the IRGC Navy said the vessels, including oil tankers, container ships and other commercial vessels, safely transited the strategic waterway after obtaining authorization.

Also read: ‘Would welcome India’s role for peace’: Iranian Foreign Minister makes big statement amid West Asia conflict

The statement added that the IRGC Navy is “firmly carrying out intelligent control” over the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any “act of aggression” would be met with a “strong and crushing response.”

Earlier, the US military struck missile launch sites and mine-laying boats in southern Iran on Monday, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM). “US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)