Iran might be attacked tonight as Netanyahus special plane is airborne and US troops leave Qatar base

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official aircraft has taken off. According to strategic experts, this aircraft is only in the air during special moments.

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s special aircraft, ‘Wing of Zion’, has suddenly taken flight. This event is often observed just before the start of an attack on Iran. On the other hand, the US has ordered the withdrawal of personnel from its largest military base in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Iran has warned that it would target US bases in the event of an attack.

What does the Israeli PM’s plane taking off indicate?

