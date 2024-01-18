Iran-Pakistan Tensions: ‘Exercise Restraint’, Says China Amid Rising Stress After Missile Attack

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Wednesday clarified China’s stand on the recent missile strikes by Iran on the basses of a terrorist group in Pakistan. He stated that Beijing has called on both sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions that escalate tensions.

Beijing: China has reacted to the recent strike conducted by Iran on the bases of terrorist groups in Pakistan and called on both sides to exercise restraint, refraining from actions that could escalate tensions. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Wednesday stated that Beijing believes that the relationship between Iran and Pakistan should be managed as per the basic norms governing international ties, guided by the principles of the United Nations Charter.

