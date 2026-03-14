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Irans Mojtaba Khameneis health becomes a mystery! US hints hes wounded, Iran refutes; what is the truth?

Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei’s health becomes a mystery! US hints he’s wounded, Iran refutes; what is the truth?

Iran's Foreign Minister has reacted to the reports surrounding the health of the new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei's health becomes a mystery! US hints he's wounded, Iran refutes; what is the truth? (AI Image)

US-Iran Conflict: As the tensions between Iran and the United States are escalating, reports of Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojataba Khamenei’s ill health, began to circulate. They came after the first remarks of the new Khamenei were announced by a news anchor on Iranian state television. This led to many speculations surrounding the health of the new leader. When there were reports about him being in the state of a coma, people began to get widely confused. However, the latest statement from the foreign minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, mentions that there’s ‘no problem’ with Mojtaba Khamenei.

What has happened to Mojtaba Khamenei?

The first remarks of the new leader were made public as a news anchor of the Iranian state television announced them. Later, The Sun reported that Mojtaba Khamenei was in a state of coma. It also claimed that he had lost one of his legs in the brutal attack by the United States in which his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had died.

US’s remarks about Mojtaba Khamenei’s health

The Defence Secretary of the United States, Pete Hegseth, on Friday made shocking statements that hinted at the ill health of the new Iranian supreme leader. He said, “We know the new so-called (not-so) Supreme Leader is wounded and likely disfigured. He put out a statement yesterday, a weak one, actually, but there was no voice, and there was no video. It was a written statement.”

He added that Iran has several cameras and voice recorders, hinting at why Khamenei’s first remarks were announced by a news anchor. In addition, he said that the leadership of Iran sees the US and Israel against it. “Looking up, the IRGC and Iranian regime see only two things on the side of the aircraft: the Stars and Stripes and the Star of David,” Hegseth said.

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Iran’s response to Mojtaba Khamenei’s health

The foreign minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, denied all the speculations surrounding the ill health of the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. While speaking with MS Now in an interview, Araghchi said that there was ‘no problem’ with Iran’s new supreme leader. The dismissal came after the United States’ Defence Secretary hinted at the possibility of his deteriorating health, along with the reports.

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