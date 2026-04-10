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Will take Strait of Hormuz into new phase: Mojtaba Khamenei signals major strategic shift amid rising global tensions

‘Will take Strait of Hormuz into new phase’: Mojtaba Khamenei signals major strategic shift amid rising global tensions

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge after his father’s killing, signaling rising tensions, possible Strait of Hormuz disruption, and growing fears of global oil supply instability.

Will take Strait of Hormuz into new phase

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed revenge today to the global community, saying that Iran will remain “resolute” on retaliation efforts to take revenge on behalf of his father and other “martyrs” who were killed in an attack earlier this year.

Speaking on state television while commemorating the 40-day death anniversary of former Iran leader Ali Khamenei today, Mojtaba Khamenei condemned the airstrike by US and Israeli forces that killed his father earlier this year as a “grave crime”.

“We will by no means allow the perpetrators of this crime to go unpunished,” he continued.

‘Eye For An Eye’ Follows Qur’an Verses

Iran promised vengeance following the killing of their leader in a Qur’an passage most often associated with ‘an eye for an eye’ justice.

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Mojtaba Khamenei Promises “New Phase” at Strait of Hormuz

Mojtaba Khamenei also stated that Iran will enter a “new phase” when it comes to shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz is a major shipping route for oil transportation, with about 20% of oil consumed worldwide passing through the waterway.

In previous statements made by Iranian officials, the country has already promised to begin stepping up its monitoring of traffic through the strait and has alluded to the possibility of closing it off to shipping traffic altogether in recent weeks.

US warns Iran that closing Strait of Hormuz ‘will not be tolerated’

The decision to step up its “presence” at the Strait of Hormuz could prove to be Iran’s biggest leverage against the West, many believe, as world leaders try to navigate a ceasefire with Iran.

Iran Says They’re ‘Victors’ in War

Iran claimed victory over the conflict yesterday even as officials double down on comments that they are open to peace with the US and Israel.mIn his speech, Khamenei stated that Iran is “definitely not seeking a war” but refuses to back down from “rights.”

War between Iran, Israel and the US remains undecided as the currently “fragile” ceasefire is in danger of falling apart over new strikes in Lebanon this week and disagreements over who the ceasefire applies to.

Iran Tells Neighbors To Stay Out of Conflict: ‘You Will Be Burned’

The Iranian leader also demanded that all countries who suffered war damage from Iran’s attacks during the conflict make reparations. Iran has additionally threatened its neighbors to not side with “enemy countries” or “you will be burned.”

Iran Leader Reportedly Missing Since Officially Assuming Office

Khamenei was reported to have not appeared in public since officially assuming office on Wednesday, with a statement read on state television attributed to him.

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