Big threat for US and Israel as Iran’s ‘Most Dangerous Weapon’ nears completion, Tehran is moving towards….

Iran is building a bigger nuclear program and holding more military practices. This is making the United States angry and causing people around the world to worry. Leaders are trying to talk and find a solution, but it is becoming harder to keep the Middle East peaceful.

Iran’s ‘Most Dangerous Weapon’

A senior diplomat for nuclear security has warned Iran against any attempt to breach nuclear limitations amid an ongoing crisis between Tehran and Washington. On Thursday, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi told Iranian state TV Iran’s nuclear program was nearing the point of no return as the U.S. and Iran resumed nuclear negotiations.

Iran Says Nuclear Program Is for Peaceful Purposes

While Iran claims its enrichment activities are solely for peaceful purposes, Grossi called on Iran to allow more inspections. Iran began large-scale naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday, involving units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy. The exercise included anti-aircraft and missile defense measures.

U.S. Sends Aircraft Carrier to Middle East

The United States has since sent an aircraft carrier and accompanying warships to the region, vowing readiness should Iran take any hostile action. U.S. President Donald Trump has said he hopes Iran negotiates but has also demanded discussions include Iran’s ballistic missile program.

Talks resume Friday between U.S. and Iranian officials who had begun negotiations earlier this month.

Diplomacy Between Iran, U.S. Still Stalled

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Thursday Iran’s commitment to diplomacy remains but insisted Iran will not negotiate over its ballistic missile program.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday he would be willing to allow inspectors into nuclear facilities but would not provide total access as demanded by world powers.

Iranians Protest Inflation Crackdowns, Police Response

Iranians have taken to the streets protesting the government’s handling of rising food prices as well as its reaction to the demonstrations.

In an address to the nation Thursday Rouhani called for national unity and said Iran does not seek nuclear weapons, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought and will never seek to acquire nuclear weapons…I feel pain about what happened to my country.”

Iran Warns U.S., Allies Against Acts of War

In another statement Thursday Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said, “Iranians have officially announced that they are ready for talks, but will not back down from defending their legal rights, and Iran advises the U.S. and other regional nations not to take any military action.”

What’s Next for Iran?

Iran’s next steps are important for world leaders. Will Iran attempt to breach nuclear limitations? Will military options be considered? Only time will tell, but world leaders are surely watching closely.

