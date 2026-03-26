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Iran offered me the post of Supreme Leader, but I turned it down, claims Donald Trump: Watch Video

‘Iran offered me the post of Supreme Leader, but I turned it down’, claims Donald Trump: Watch Video

Trump claimed that behind-the-scenes negotiations are underway with Iran and that the Iranian government desires a ceasefire,

(Photo credit Reuters; for representation only)

New Delhi: Tel Aviv/Tehran/Washington DC | US President Donald Trump has claimed that he received a proposal to become Iran’s Supreme Leader. However, he rejected the offer.

Speaking at a Republican fundraising event, Trump stated, “There has likely never been a head of state in history who had as little interest in becoming the leader of Iran as I do. They say, ‘We want to make you the next Supreme Leader.’ But I said, ‘Thank you, I don’t want it.’”

Watch The Video Here

Trump: ‘there’s never been a head of country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran’ ‘We listen to some of things they say. They say ‘I don’t want it” ”We’d like to make you the next Supreme Leader’. ‘No thank you, I don’t want it” https://t.co/GWvchTeKHj pic.twitter.com/XsqG9yHinN — RT (@RT_com) March 25, 2026

Trump once again asserted that the US is achieving a major victory. He claimed that behind-the-scenes negotiations are underway with Iran and that the Iranian government desires a ceasefire, but is unable to state this openly due to fears of domestic backlash.

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We Are Achieving Massive Victory: Trump

He remarked, “We are achieving such a massive victory—one the world has never witnessed before. They are engaging in talks and are eager to reach a comprehensive agreement. However, they fear that if they were to voice this publicly, their own people might kill them. They are also afraid of us.”

However, Iran has categorically rejected all of Trump’s claims, asserting that it is not currently engaged in any negotiations with the United States.

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