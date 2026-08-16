Iran and Oman to jointly collect tolls in Strait of Hormuz? Shipping deal announced; all eyes on US

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has announced a deal with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that an agreement has been reached between Iran and Oman on a shipping route map for the Strait of Hormuz. This agreement follows weeks of technical discussions.

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New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has announced a deal with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that an agreement has been reached between Iran and Oman on a shipping route map for the Strait of Hormuz. This agreement follows weeks of technical discussions. Following the pact between Oman and Iran, attention is now focused on US President Donald Trump regarding the opening of this maritime route. The US has maintained a continuous blockade around this corridor. Under the agreement, Iran has called on the US to lift the blockade.

Esmaeil Baghaei told Defa Press on Saturday that the two nations—Iran and Oman—linked by this vital maritime waterway had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 18 to establish a safe navigation route. Intensive talks began about three months ago, and both sides have now reached an agreement. However, the Iranian spokesman did not clarify details regarding tolls. Iran has consistently advocated for imposing tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran-Oman Navigation Route

Baghaei stated, “Despite US obstacles, positive progress has been made in the talks over the past three weeks, and an agreement on the shipping route map has been reached. This agreement was achieved through coordination led by Iran’s Foreign Ministry. Officials dealing with defence, security, and environmental matters participated in the discussions.”

Despite this agreement, Tehran and Muscat continue to work on certain pending issues, including the wording of a joint statement. Baghaei said that talks would continue until the process is formally concluded. A joint statement will be issued following the discussions.

Tehran Reiterates Condition

Baghaei described the arrangement for the Strait of Hormuz as an independent agreement between Iran and Oman. The objective is to facilitate the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz while respecting the sovereignty of both nations. It was emphasised that the agreement focused on navigation and did not alter Iran’s claims regarding the waterway.

Despite the agreement on the navigation route, Baghaei stated that the full restoration of security and normal commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would depend on an end to the US’s unlawful actions and naval blockades. Accusations of broken promises were levelled against the US, and Iran reiterated its demand for compensation.

Focus on the US

These discussions stemmed from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Iran and the US in June, which tasked Tehran and Muscat with developing a new navigation framework for the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has held technical discussions with Oman regarding the shipping route. It has also clarified that any decision to reopen this maritime route will hinge on Washington fulfilling the commitments made under the MoU.