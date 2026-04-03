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After Amazon facility hit in Bahrain, Iran alleges attack on Oracle data centre in Dubai - UAE rejects claim as Middle east tensions escalate

After Amazon facility hit in Bahrain, Iran alleges attack on Oracle data centre in Dubai – UAE rejects claim as Middle east tensions escalate

Tensions rise in the Middle East as Iran claims a strike on a Dubai-based Oracle facility, marking a worrying shift towards targeting critical digital infrastructure in ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Iran Oracle Attack

Iran is reportedly targeting big tech after claiming to attack a data centre belonging to Oracle in Dubai overnight. Dubai officials deny an attack occurred, but earlier reports said Iran launched a strike against Amazon’s cloud services facility in Bahrain earlier today.

In related news, tensions continue to mount in the Middle East as the 2026 Iran conflict escalates.

Iran Claims Attack on Oracle’s Data Centre in UAE

Iran claimed responsibility for the attack on Oracle’s data centre late Wednesday. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted the company in retaliation for US-backed interests in the region. Iranian state media reported that the IRGC selected the target “manually to attack the centre.” Reports indicate it was one of many sites to attack in response to increased US involvement.

Oracle data centres are a popular site for cloud hosting among enterprises and large firms. Attacks on digital infrastructure could affect internet services, financial markets, and global businesses. Iran reportedly threatened 17 American technology companies last week. Some of the companies specifically targeted by Iran included Microsoft, Google, Apple, IBM, Nvidia, and Meta.

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Dubai Officials Deny Data Centre was Hit

Reports that Iran hit Oracle’s data centre were denied by Dubai officials who say it never came under attack.

“Dubai can confirm that there has been no impact to any data centres in the emirate as a result of the reported incidents by Iranian media earlier today,” the spokesperson told Reuters.

Iran has yet to provide any evidence that it actually hit a data centre and reports are continuing to trickle out about the extent of the damage. Amazon Web Services reports facility in Bahrain was hit Wednesday afternoon.

Cloud Services Industry Could be Next Front

Amazon Web Services data centres suffered damage from drone strikes in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday. The attacks reportedly hit Microsoft and Google cloud facilities as well. Data centres in the Gulf region provide web hosting services for large portions of the world’s internet traffic.

Amazon said its Bahrain facility will be offline for weeks. This has left businesses that rely on the AWS cloud looking for alternative options. Cloud services are considered part of critical infrastructure as millions of people and services rely on them daily.

Concerns for the Global Tech Industry

Digital infrastructure is considered extremely sensitive and vital to operations all over the world. Many services rely on internet connectivity, global financial markets could be disrupted, and billions of users could be left in the dark should outages occur. Worldwide data outages are another major concern should cyberattacks occur against tech firms with significant operations in the Middle East.

Cyber Security Experts Weigh In

Tom Gallivan is VP of Security Strategy at cybersecurity firm Darktrace. Darktrace built a platform using AI to detect cyber threats and attacks. Gallivan shared his thoughts with Continuity Group News about concerns over potential cyberattacks as tensions rise between the US and Iran.

“Cyber attacks on large tech firms or nations could absolutely be used as a retaliatory tactic if tensions continue to escalate between Iran and the US,” Gallivan said. “Nation-state attacks usually happen over weeks or months to establish persistence in a network. Cyberattacks may still be seen in addition to physical attacks on infrastructure.”

What Comes Next

Iran continues to attack interests in the Middle East. Yesterday, it was claimed Iran was behind ten attacks on Israel. It’s unclear if Oracle or Amazon data centres were damaged or attacked. For now, the UAE is saying nothing occurred.

However, cyberattacks could be imminent if Iran elects to retaliate against US tech companies operating in the Middle East.Even if physical attacks on infrastructure don’t continue, cyberattacks are likely as well. Enterprises and large firms with significant digital infrastructure in the region should have crisis management plans ready to execute.

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