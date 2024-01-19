Iran-Pakistan Row: US Expresses Concern About Escalating Tensions, Urges Restraint

Washington, DC: The United States on Thursday (local time) expressed its concerns over the escalating tensions between Iran and Pakistan following Iran’s missile strikes in Balochistan on Wednesday. US State Department of State Matthew Miller clarified Washington’s stance, stating that his country has urged restraint on all sides. He emphasised that there is no need for escalation in the matter. While addressing a press briefing, Miller asserted that the US has taken note of the Pakistani government’s recent remarks about the importance of ‘cooperative relations between Pakistan and its neighbors.

Responding to question on how the US administration see the situation between both the countries, Miller stated that the Washington is concerned about the escalating tensions in the region. “We are concerned about escalating tensions in the region. It’s been something we have spoken number of times, we’ve focused on. We’ve been incredibly concerned about the potential for escalation since October 7,” Miller said.

“That’s why we have engaged in intense diplomatic efforts to try to prevent escalation. We noted the comments from the government of Pakistan, about the importance of cooperative relations between Pakistan and its neighbours. We thought those were productive useful statements, and certainly, there’s no need for escalation and we would urge restraint on all sides in this case,” he added.

