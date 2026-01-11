Iran Protests: Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi tells protesters to remain on streets, says Khamenei sees you as enemies

Home

Iran's former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi called on anti-government protesters to remain on the streets.

Tehran: Amid the ongoing unrest in Iran, former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who lives in exile, requested protesters not to leave the streets and lauded them for their courage by people across the world, especially the United States President Donald Trump. The 65-year-old exiled crown prince is the son of the late Shah (King), Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Pahlavi on Sunday took to X and released a video urging people to remain on the streets.

What Did Former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Say?

Phalavi hailed the protestors for their courage stating that their presence on the streets across Iran have severely weakened Khamenei’s regime.

“My compatriots, By your widespread and courageous presence in the streets across Iran for the third consecutive night, you have severely weakened Khamenei’s repressive apparatus and his regime. Reliable reports have reached me indicating that the Islamic Republic is facing a severe shortage of mercenaries to confront the millions of people in the streets, and so far many armed and security forces have left their workplaces or disobeyed orders to suppress the people,” he said.

Khamenei Sees The Protesters As His Enemies

Pahlavi further slammed Iranian leader Khamenei, stating that he sees the protesters as his enemies.

“What remains for Khamenei is a minority of violent mercenaries who, like their criminal leader, are non-Iranian and anti-Iranian, and consider you–the great nation of Iran–their enemy. Know that they will face consequences for their actions. While reiterating my second call for 6:00 PM today, Sunday (21 Dey), I ask all of you to go to the main streets of the cities in groups with your friends and family members; along the way, do not separate from one another or from the crowds of people; and do not take side streets that could endanger your lives,” he said.

World Is Supporting Iranian Protesters

Pahlavi praised the people of Iran who are on the streets saying that they have the support of other compatriots around the world.

“Know that you are not alone. Your compatriots around the world are proudly shouting your voice, and you will surely see images of their numerous and widespread presence on television screens. The world today stands with your national revolution and admires your courage. In particular, President Trump, as the leader of the free world, has closely observed your indescribable bravery and has declared that he is ready to help you,” he said.

Donald Trump Briefed About Military Options Targeting Iran

According to a report in the New York Times, the officials briefed President Trump on a range of military options targeting Iran. The report states that the options briefed to Trump included targeted strikes on major sites in capital Tehran. These strikes include non-military infrastructure linked to the regime’s internal security apparatus.

The Massive Protest

The massive protest across Iran began on December 28 last year, after a collapse in the national currency of Iran. According to Tasnim News Agency’s report on Saturday, the spokesperson for the middle east country’s Constitutional Council linked the recent violent riots to foreign interference. He said that the foreign powers took advantage of peaceful protests to upset security.

Notably, the Anti-government protests in the Middle East country continued for the 15th consecutive day on Sunday. Iranian Government increased security measures after demonstrations spread across several cities.

Khamenei government has accused the United States of fuelling unrest.

(With ANI Inputs)

(With ANI Inputs)