Iran Protests LIVE updates: Donald Trump cancels US-Iran meeting, issues big message to Iranians as death toll rises

Donald Trump has said the US “will take very strong action” against Iran if the regime starts to execute people as part of their crackdown on the spiralling protests.

Published: January 14, 2026 8:49 AM IST
US immigration rules big update: 85,000 visas revoked by Trump administration due to..., over 8,000 student visas to..., State Dept officials says...

New Delhi: At least 2,403 protesters have been killed in Iran since anti-government demonstrations began in late December, as per the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump encouraged Iranian protesters to keep demonstrating, saying “help is on its way”. He also warned Iran against executing protesters, saying the US would take “strong action” in response. After returning from Michigan this afternoon, Trump said he would take part in a meeting on Iran at which he expected to receive updates on the death toll.

  • Jan 14, 2026 10:20 AM IST

    Iranian state media has said dozens of members of the security forces have been killed during the protests, with their funerals turning into large pro-government rallies.

  • Jan 14, 2026 9:52 AM IST

    The US state department has said US citizens should leave Iran now and “if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye”

  • Jan 14, 2026 9:43 AM IST

    Doctors in Iran have described overwhelmed hospitals and emergency wings overflowing with protesters who had been shot.

  • Jan 14, 2026 9:23 AM IST

    Satellite internet provider Starlink now offers free service in Iran, activists said on Wednesday. Mehdi Yahyanejad, a Los Angeles-based activist who has helped get the units into Iran, told the Associated Press that the free service had started.

  • Jan 14, 2026 9:20 AM IST

    The US president has urged the protests to continue, and again suggested US military action could follow. “Iranian Patriots, keep protesting – take over your institutions!!! … help is on its way,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, a day after the White House press secretary said airstrikes were among “many, many options” the US president was

  • Jan 14, 2026 8:50 AM IST

    Donald Trump has said the US “will take very strong action” against Iran if they continue to execute people as part of their crackdown on the growing protests.

