Iran Protests LIVE updates: Donald Trump cancels US-Iran meeting, issues big message to Iranians as death toll rises

Donald Trump has said the US “will take very strong action” against Iran if the regime starts to execute people as part of their crackdown on the spiralling protests.

New Delhi: At least 2,403 protesters have been killed in Iran since anti-government demonstrations began in late December, as per the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump encouraged Iranian protesters to keep demonstrating, saying “help is on its way”. He also warned Iran against executing protesters, saying the US would take “strong action” in response. After returning from Michigan this afternoon, Trump said he would take part in a meeting on Iran at which he expected to receive updates on the death toll.

