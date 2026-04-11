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Iran puts forth two crucial conditions for US before Islamabad dialogue; Washingtons response will be clear in few hours

Iran puts forth two crucial conditions for US before Islamabad dialogue; Washington’s response will be clear in few hours

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon continues to escalate, perpetuating instability across the entire region.

Iran's demand is directly linked to the prevailing regional situation.

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Iran has adopted a hardline stance regarding diplomatic negotiations. Just ahead of the peace talks, Iran has presented two conditions to the United States. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, has stated that no form of dialogue is possible until two crucial conditions are met. Meanwhile, the US has threatened to intensify attacks should the peace talks fail.

Ghalibaf’s Two Immediate Demands

In a social media post on Friday, Ghalibaf asserted that prior to commencing negotiations, two essential issues—to be mutually agreed upon by both parties—must be resolved. First, an immediate and effective ceasefire must be implemented in Lebanon; and second, Iran’s frozen funds must be released. He emphasized that the negotiation process can only move forward once these two conditions have been fulfilled.

It is thus evident that Iran is currently in no mood to make concessions before the talks begin, and its stance has become even more rigid.

Peace Talks Between the US and Iran

Notably, this statement comes at a time when peace talks between the US and Iran are scheduled to take place in Pakistan this Saturday. The US delegation is being led by Vice President JD Vance, who has already departed for the proposed dialogue in Islamabad. However, Ghalibaf’s hardline stance has cast doubt upon the future of these negotiations.

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Israel-Lebanon Conflict

Iran’s demand is directly linked to the prevailing regional situation. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon continues to escalate, perpetuating instability across the entire region. Consequently, Tehran insists that peace must first be established on the ground before any diplomatic process can be advanced.

Iran’s Frozen Assets

On the other hand, Iran has long been demanding the repatriation of billions of dollars in frozen assets. These funds remain stranded in various countries due to international sanctions. Ghalibaf’s statement makes it clear that Tehran now views this issue as a prerequisite for any negotiations. Meanwhile, strong signals have also been issued by the United States. Before departing, Vice President Vance stated that if Iran negotiates in good faith, the U.S. is ready; however, if it attempts to ‘play games’, the response will be commensurate.

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