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Iran rejects peace talks with US under Shadow of Threats, warns of new battlefield cards – What does it mean?

Iran rejects peace talks with US under ‘Shadow of Threats’, warns of new battlefield cards – What does it mean?

Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about Iran’s participation in the peace talk, saying that Tehran’s presence was not guaranteed.

Iran rejects peace talks with US under ‘Shadow of Threats’, warns of new battlefield cards – What does it mean?

US-Iran Peace Talk: The United States and Iran are under a fresh ‘tornado of tension’ after Iranian forces carried out drone attacks on US-flagged vessels near the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the US Navy’s seizure of an Iranian cargo ship. This has happened ahead of the crucial peace talks between both the countries in Pakistan’s Islamabad. Iran’s top negotiator and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf on Tuesday accused US President Donald Trump of hurting diplomacy with threats and ceasefire violations, issuing stringent warning that his country would not negotiate under pressure.

What Did Baqer Ghalibaf Say?

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf took to X early on Tuesday and said that the Trump administration is trying to turn the peace talks into a ‘table of surrender’, cautioning that his country is prepared to unveil “new cards on the battlefield” if tensions escalate further.

It is to be noted that Ghalibaf’s remarks came after the US President issued a fresh warning ahead of the ceasefire deadline. While speaking to PBS News, Donald Trump stated that if the peace talks ended like the first round, “then lots of bombs start going off.”

Donald Trump makes big claim, says US ‘winning’ against Iran ahead of peace talks in Pakistan

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Trump Unsure Of Iran’s Participation As US Pushes Ahead With Talks

Trump is not clear about Iran’s participation in the second round of peace talk. He said that both the countries decided to attend the crucial meeting, but Tehran’s presence was not guaranteed. He said that the US delegation will proceed regardless uncertainties from Iran.

Deep Mistrust

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said deep mistrust continues to block meaningful talks between the two countries

In a post on X, he said that keeping commitments is crucial for any peace talks

He accused the US of sending mixed and unhelpful signals in recent days

He said these signals appear to be an attempt to pressure Iran to surrender

Iran has firmly rejected any such pressure tactics

With the temporary ceasefire is ending on Wednesday, both US and Iran remain at a tense standstill, raising fears of fresh conflict if talks fail.

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