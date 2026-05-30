Iran rejects Trump’s ceasefire push, says ‘no final understanding reached’

US President Donald Trump stated that Iran must agree that they will never have a nuclear weapon or bomb.

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Iran rejects Trump’s ceasefire push, says 'no final understanding reached'(Photo Credit: X)

The Iran-US conflict has remained a major global concern since tensions flared on February 28, 2026. The tedious negotiations on the ceasefire deal continue as Iran said that no final understanding has been reached, rejecting suggestions that Tehran would act under external pressure, Iranian state media Press TV reported. While speaking to the state television, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, “Tehran has said goodbye to the language of ‘must’ 47 years ago. None of the Western parties can use the language of ‘must’ when they talk about the Islamic Republic of Iran. We make our own decisions based on the interests and rights of the Iranian nation.”

What did Iran mean by saying ‘no final understanding reached’?

The latest development comes after US President Donald Trump alleged on social media that the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz was being lifted and that a decision on an agreement with Iran would be forthcoming.

Also Read: Oman drops Hormuz toll plan after Donald Trump’s ‘blow them up’ threat: US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Are Iran and the United States still engaged in negotiations?

Sharing a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump wrote, Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!). ”

“Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of “heading home!” Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President! The enriched material, sometimes referred to as “Nuclear Dust,” which is buried deep underground with virtually collapsed mountains, caused by our powerful B2 Bomber attack 11 months ago, sitting on top of it, will be unearthed by the United States (which, it is agreed, is the only Country, along with China, with the mechanical capability of doing so!), in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED,” Trump stated.

“No money will be exchanged, until further notice. Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to. I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the post further read.

Baghaei called the US maritime measures “illegal from the start,” alleging that they violated the ceasefire that took effect on April 8 and international principles governing freedom of navigation, Press TV reported. He stated, “We have to see in practice whether they will actually follow through on their words or if this is just a propaganda claim.” He added that any reversal of the measures would amount to ending an action that “should never have been committed in the first place.

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“Iran had tightened controls in the Strait of Hormuz following the conflict that began on February 28 and subsequent US measures targeting Iranian vessels and ports, according to Iranian authorities. Baghaei said Tehran views the US actions as inconsistent with the terms of the ceasefire and claimed that some measures had been extended unilaterally by Washington.He also said indirect talks between Iran and the United States are continuing through mediators, with discussions focused on ending hostilities, addressing maritime issues and resolving matters related to Iranian assets abroad